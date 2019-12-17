Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
World & Nation

No bond for Genaro Garcia Luna, ex-Mexico security official charged with bribery

Mexico Security Chief Indicted
On Oct. 8, 2010, Genaro Garcia Luna, then Mexico’s secretary of public security, attends a news conference on the sidelines of an American Police Community meeting in Mexico City.
(Marco Ugarte/Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Dec. 17, 2019
1:03 PM
A judge in Texas ordered Mexico’s former top security official to remain held without bond Tuesday as he awaits trial for allegedly accepting a fortune in drug-money bribes for letting the notorious Sinaloa cartel operate with impunity.

Genaro Garcia Luna, 51, was indicted on three counts of cocaine trafficking conspiracy and a false statements charge. He waived his right to a detention hearing in Dallas a week after the federal case against him was made public in New York City.

Magistrate Judge David Horan ordered Garcia Luna held in Texas until marshals could transfer him to New York, where Sinaloa kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was tried in 2018.

Garcia Luna wore shackles during his appearance in a courtroom crowded with federal agents and Spanish-language journalists. His lawyer, Rose Romero, declined to comment following the brief hearing.

Drug Enforcement Administration agents arrested him in North Texas on Dec. 9.

During Guzman’s trial, a former cartel member testified that he personally paid Garcia Luna $6 million in bribes, secretly delivering him cash at a restaurant in Mexico between 2005 and 2007. Prosecutors have said other cooperating witnesses confirmed the Sinaloa cartel paid Garcia Luna tens of millions of dollars to clear the way for it to ship drugs to the U.S.

Garcia Luna lived in Florida before his arrest. From 2001 to 2005, he led Mexico’s Federal Investigation Agency and from 2006 to 2012 served as Mexico’s secretary of public security before relocating to the U.S., authorities said.

World & Nation
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
