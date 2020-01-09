‘They’re looking for the remains, but they can’t find anything’: Iranian-Canadians reel after jet crash

They met as graduate students in Montreal, drawn there by Concordia University’s well-regarded engineering program. They had both landed good jobs in the aerospace industry. They recently bought a house in Montreal. They had flown home to Iran for their wedding, attended by family.

“They were going to invite us for a housewarming party this new year,” said their friend, Ali Dolatabadi. “He was very excited.”

The couple, Siavash Ghafouri-Azar and Sara Mamani, were on board a Ukraine International Airlines jetliner when it went down shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s international airport early Wednesday, killing 167 passengers and nine crew members. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that intelligence indicated Iran had shot down the plane — possibly by mistake. The Iranian government has denied bringing down the jetliner.

The flight was en route to Kyiv, Ukraine, and 63 Canadians were on board. Many were of Iranian descent.

Dolatabadi, a professor of mechanical, industrial and aerospace engineering at Concordia University, was one of Ghafouri-Azar’s thesis supervisors while he was a student there.

Dolatabadi recalled his former student as a “very intelligent” and “very kind person” who always worked hard. He was humble, Dolatabadi added, and always polite.

“It was one of the main features of his character — extremely hardworking and very much liked by everyone,” he said. “Yesterday, I closed my eyes and I remembered his smile.”

Dolatabadi met Ghafouri-Azar through the younger man’s uncle, who is one of the professor’s closest friends.

The last time he saw Ghafouri-Azar was just before Christmas break. Dolatabadi usually offers chocolate to office visitors during the holidays, he said. Ghafouri-Azar told his former professor that he had missed that holiday treat from his student days and hoped to stop by and catch up.

Dolatabadi and others in his department at Concordia have organized a memorial for Ghafouri-Azar and Mamani, scheduled for Friday.

“We wanted to be together and share memories and share grief,” he said. “We wanted to have room to sit down together so people feel they are not alone grieving.”

Dolatabadi, who was the graduate program director in engineering, said about half of the graduate students were Iranian. “An

extremely high number,” he said.

Students and researchers such as Ghafouri-Azar and Mamani have increasingly chosen to study in Canada because getting into the United States on a student visa has grown more difficult as the United States has tightened its restrictions on immigration, he added.

“Canada is more attractive to Iranians because they can stay there and become citizens,” he said. “If they go to the States, they have to leave or stay until they get a green card and can’t go back home.”

Ghafouri-Azar worked as a performance specialist at Pratt & Whitney, an American aerospace manufacturer. His wife worked at the Canadian transportation company Bombardier.

Dolatabadi said that he spoke Thursday with Ghafouri-Azar’s uncle, who said he was thinking of going to Iran.

“They’re looking for the remains, but they can’t find anything. That’s the sad part of it for the family,” Dolatabadi said. “It’s very tough.”

If an Iranian surface-to-air missile did take down the plane, he added, the crash would be even harder for the family to process.

“It’s very heartbreaking. I still can’t believe it,” he said. “I go back to look at his pictures; it’s very difficult.”

He added: “It’s hard to imagine losing someone like him. I really miss him, that’s all I can say. It feels good when I talk about him.”