Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Report: Russian prime minister Medvedev submits resignation to Putin

Russian president
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, left, and President Vladimir Putin in 2008 in Moscow.
(Ivan Sekretarev / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Jan. 15, 2020
5:56 AM
Share
MOSCOW — 

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev submitted his resignation to President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, Russian media reported.

Medvedev’s unexpected resignation followed Putin’s annual state of the nation address earlier in the day. During his speech, the Russian leader proposed amending the constitution to increase the powers of prime ministers and Cabinet members. The proposed move is seen as part of Putin’s efforts to carve out a new position of power for himself to stay at the helm after his current term as president ends in 2024.

Russian news agencies said Putin thanked Medvedev for his service but noted that the prime minister’s Cabinet failed to fulfill all the objectives set for it.

Russian media said Putin plans to name Medvedev as deputy of the presidential Security Council.

Advertisement

Medvedev, a longtime close associate of Putin’s, has served as Russia’s prime minister since 2012. He spent four years before that as president in 2008-2012.

Putin asked the members of Medvedev’s Cabinet to keep working until a new Cabinet is formed.

World & Nation
Newsletter
Get our Today's Headlines newsletter
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement