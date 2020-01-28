Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
World & Nation

Bus collides with auto-rickshaw in India, killing at least 27

India Bus Accident
The bus involved in Tuesday night’s accident in Nashik, India.
(Associated Press)
Jan. 29, 2020
12:25 AM
NEW DELHI — 

A speeding bus and auto-rickshaw collided in western India, killing at least 27 people and injuring dozens more, police said Wednesday.

Both vehicles fell into a roadside well after the crash late Tuesday in Maharashtra state.

Rescuers pulled at least 33 injured passengers from the wreckage and took them to hospitals for treatment, senior police officer Vasudev Desale said.

News agency Press Trust of India reported that a 7-year-old girl was among the dead.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences for the deaths and hopes for a speedy recovery of the injured.

Deadly bus accidents are common in India. Around 150,000 people die every year on India’s roads, often because of reckless driving, badly maintained roads and vehicles overcrowded with passengers.

World & Nation
