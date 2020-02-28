Stocks open sharply lower as coronavirus worries grow

Stocks opened sharply lower on Wall Street on Friday, putting the market on track for its worst week since October 2008 during the global financial crisis.

U.S. indexes fell more than 3% following steep losses in Europe and Asia.

The rout is driven by fear that the coronavirus that emerged in China will derail the global economy.

Investors continue to buy up low-risk assets such as bonds, sending yields to record lows.

The Dow Jones industrial average slid 3.8% as of about 7 a.m. PST. The S&P 500 also retreated 3.8%. The Nasdaq fell 3.4%.

Investors had been growing confident the disease that emerged in China in December might be under control. But outbreaks in Italy, South Korea, Japan and Iran have fueled fears the virus is turning into a global threat that might derail trade and industry.

Anxiety intensified Thursday when the United States reported its first virus case in someone who hadn’t traveled abroad or been in contact with anyone who had.

Virus fears “have become full-blown across the globe as cases outside China climb,” Chang Wei Liang and Eugene Leow of DBS said in a report.

Investors came into 2020 feeling confident the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates at low levels and the U.S.-China trade war posed less of a threat to company profits after the two sides signed a truce in January.

The market’s sharp drop this week partly reflects increasing fears among many economists that the U.S. and global economies could take a bigger hit from the coronavirus than previously thought, weakening consumer confidence and depressing spending.

The Dow shed 1,190.95 points on Thursday, its largest one-day point drop in history, bringing its loss for the week to 3,225.77 points, or 11.1%. To put that in perspective, the Dow’s 508-point loss on Oct. 19, 1987, was equal to 22.6%.

“It is a race to the bottom for U.S. indices,” Jingyi Pan of IG said in a report. “It may still be too early to call a bottom given the uncertainty around the matter of the coronavirus impact.”