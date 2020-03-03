Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Stocks jump after Federal Reserve makes emergency interest rate cut

New York Stock Exchange
The facade of the New York Stock Exchange.
(Richard Drew / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
March 3, 2020
7:36 AM
U.S. stocks jumped Tuesday after the Federal Reserve made an emergency rate cut to help shield the economy from the impact from the virus outbreak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 172 points, or 0.6% as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern time. It had been down as much as 356 points shortly before the announcement.

The Dow surged 5% Monday in anticipation of moves by the Fed and other central banks to support the global economy following the worst week for stocks since the financial crisis of 2008.

The Fed cut short-term rates by half a percentage point, the biggest cut in more than a decade.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
