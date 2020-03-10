Putin backs measure that would keep him in power until 2036

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he supports a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow him to seek another term and remain in power until 2036.

Putin gave his support Tuesday to the amendment put forward by lawmaker Valentina Tereshkova, who as a Soviet cosmonaut became the first woman to fly to space. Tereshkova proposed either scrapping presidential term limits or amending the Russian Constitution to let Putin run again. A series of constitutional amendments are going to a nationwide vote on April 22.

Putin spoke against scrapping term limits, but backed the idea of revising the ceiling. The current law limits presidents to two consecutive terms. Putin’s current six-year term expires in 2024.

The 67-year-old Putin has been in power for more than 20 years, becoming Russia’s longest-serving leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

He addressed lawmakers during a divisive debate on constitutional amendments he proposed earlier. The amendments are up for a second reading.

The Kremlin-controlled lower house, the State Duma, is set to quickly endorse Putin’s proposals.

Tereshkova, who is a lawmaker with Russia’s ruling party, came forward with the idea at a parliamentary session, during the second reading of constitutional amendments Putin introduced to the parliament in January. The sweeping reform is widely seen as part of an effort by Putin.

“The very existence of an opportunity for the current president [to get reelected], given his major gravitas, would be a stabilizing factor for our society,” Tereshkova told Russia’s lower house of parliament on Tuesday.

Tereshkova’s proposal contradicts what Putin said earlier about the possibility of remaining president — he rejected the idea of scrapping term limits just last week, saying it’s important to guarantee government rotation in Russia in the future.

“Why don’t I want to scrap limits? It’s not that I fear myself: I’m not going to lose my mind, it’s not about me,” Putin said Friday during a meeting with workers and activists in Ivanovo, a city northeast of Moscow famous for its textile industries.

“Stability, calm development of the country may be more important now, but later when the country becomes more confident and gets richer it will definitely be necessary to ensure government rotation.”