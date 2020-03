Stocks rise, led by healthcare firms; oil falls below $20 a barrel

U.S. stocks rose Monday morning, though markets were tentative around the world amid uncertainty about whether global authorities can do enough to nurse the economy through the coronavirus pandemic.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was up 2.3% shortly before 8:30 a.m. PDT, renewing gains after falling close to the flatline. European markets were mixed after paring earlier losses. Asian markets were down, but by more modest degrees than the huge swings that have rocked investors over the last month.

A more than 2% gain by the benchmark U.S. index would have been a big deal earlier this year. But it would count as one of the U.S. market’s milder days since the coronavirus outbreak sliced roughly a quarter off the S&P 500 over the last six weeks. Investors are weighing an economic downturn that could exceed even the Great Recession on one hand, as the pandemic forces businesses around the world to shut down to slow the spread of the virus. On the other, investors are hopeful that the weakness could be relatively short-lived and that the massive amounts of economic aid offered by central banks and governments can fill the gap in the meantime.

Some of Monday’s sharpest action was in the oil market, where benchmark U.S. crude fell more than 5% and dropped below $20 a barrel for the first time since early 2002. Oil started the year above $60, and prices have plunged on expectations that a weakened global economy will burn less fuel. The world is awash in oil, meanwhile, as producers continue to pull more of it out of the ground.

Advertisement

Monday’s plunge knocked oil company stocks even lower, and energy stocks in the S&P 500 lost 12% — the biggest loss among the 11 sectors that make up the index.

Healthcare stocks, though, rose 3.6% to help lift the overall market. Abbott Laboratories jumped 7.1% and Johnson & Johnson gained 6.5%. Abbott said it has a test that can detect the new coronavirus in as little as 5 minutes. Johnson & Johnson said it expects by September to begin human clinical studies on a vaccine candidate for COVID-19, the disease the coronavirus causes.

The relatively tentative moves in the market follow last week’s stellar performance, where the S&P 500 surged 10.2%, its biggest weekly gain since the market hit bottom in 2009 following the financial crisis.

Most voices on Wall Street are telling investors to prepare for more losses, but the possibility of a new bull market emerging has the first green shoots of optimism appearing.

Advertisement

Last week, Congress passed a $2-trillion rescue package for the economy, and the Federal Reserve promised to buy as many Treasurys as it takes to get lending markets working smoothly. Forced selling by investors looking to raise cash may also be easing, and Morgan Stanley strategists said the worst may be behind us. They say another pullback in stocks is likely, but that current levels offer some buying points for investors willing to wait six to 12 months.

Goldman Sachs, though, said the market will likely turn lower in coming weeks. One factor against markets is that companies aren’t buying back as much of their stock as politicians have railed against repurchases made by airlines and other big companies before the outbreak. Any slowdown in buybacks will have a big effect because, according to Goldman Sachs, companies themselves have been the single biggest source of demand for U.S. stocks in recent years.

Most investors say they expect markets to remain extremely volatile until the virus slows its spread. Until then, investors won’t know how long the economic downturn will ultimately last. In a sign of increased caution, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 0.60% from 0.74%.

President Trump extended restrictive social distancing guidelines through April, bowing to public health experts who presented him with even more dire projections for the expanding coronavirus pandemic.

The number of known infections around the world has topped 741,000. The United States has the highest number in the world, at more than 143,000. More than 156,000 people worldwide have recovered, while more than 35,000 have died.

Most people who contract COVID-19 have mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough but also milder cases of pneumonia, sometimes requiring hospitalization. The risk of death is greater for older adults and people with other health problems.