Coronavirus forces adjustments in Good Friday worship

India Good Friday
INDIA: Catholics offer Good Friday prayers at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Hyderabad. People around the world have begun celebrating Good Friday and Easter from the safety of their homes in an effort to help arrest the coronavirus outbreak.
(Mahesh Kumar A / Associated Press)
By Kirk McKoy
April 10, 2020
10:36 AM
Gitanas Nauseda,Diana Nausediene
LITHUANIA: Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda and his wife Diana Nausediene, wearing protective gear, leave the Church of St. Theresa in Vilnius after private prayers on Friday.
(Mindaugas Kulbis / Associated Press)

Expressions of faith in many religious services emphasize close contact: hand-holding, sharing Communion in Christian churches, touching or kissing religious objects at synagogues. These practices are now being avoided and replaced by social distancing as the religious rituals of hundreds of millions of people undergo profound changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many religious authorities are closing places of worship or have placed a limit on public gatherings. Easter, Passover and Ramadan, which occur within weeks of each other in April, will face major disruptions due to social distancing policies

Some houses of worship have embraced technological solutions, such as livestreaming services or offering drive-through confessions. . At the same time, many religious leaders have appealed to their followers to not only take safety precautions, but also to embrace their spirituality to help confront the health, social and economic challenges ahead.

.

Here is a look at how the faithful come together, yet separately, in this time of pandemic.

Virus Outbreak
AUSTRALIA: Archbishop Mark Coleridge delivers a Good Friday Mass to an empty St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Brisbane.
(Dan Peled / Associated Press)
India Good Friday
INDIA: Catholics pray at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Good Friday in Hyderabad.
(Mahesh Kumar A / Associated Press)
India Good Friday
INDIA: Hyderabad Archbishop Tumma Bala, wearing a mask, and other priests distribute food to the poor on Good Friday in Hyderabad.
(Mahesh Kumar A / Associated Press)
Virus Outbreak Ireland Good Friday
IRELAND: A worker sprays disinfectant in the area in front of a statue of the crucifixion of Jesus outside St. Mary of the Angels Church on Good Friday in Dublin.
(Brian Lawless / Associated Press)
LITHUANIA: Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda and his wife Diana Nausediene, left, wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, leave from Church of St Theresa after private prayers in Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, April 10, 2020.
(Mindaugas Kulbis / AP)
Virus Outbreak Poland Easter
POLAND: Priests hear confessions from the faithful outdoors from a safe distance on Good Friday in Warsaw.
(Czarek Sokolowski / Associated Press)
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Germany
GERMANY: Father Frank Heidkamp talks to worshipers in their cars prior to a Good Friday service at a drive-in cinema in Duesseldorf.
(Martin Meissner / Associated Press)
Virus Outbreak Germany
GERMANY: Worshipers take part in a Good Friday service held at a drive-in cinema in Duesseldorf.
(Martin Meissner / Associated Press)
Virus Outbreak Germany
GERMANY: Mayor Thomas Geisel and his wife Vera step out of their car during a Good Friday service at a drive-in cinema in Duesseldorf.
(Martin Meissner / Associated Press)
Virus Outbreak Germany
GERMANY: Cars fill a drive-in cinema for Good Friday services in Duesseldorf.
(Martin Meissner / Associated Press)
Virus Outbreak Mideast Jerusalem Good Friday
ISRAEL: A Franciscan monk retraces the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem’s Old City after the traditional Good Friday Mass procession was called off.
(Sebastian Scheiner / Associated Press)
Virus Outbreak Mideast Jerusalem Good Friday
ISRAEL: Franciscan monks retrace the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem’s Old City on Friday after the traditional Good Friday M ass procession was called off amid coronavirus fears.
(Sebastian Scheiner / Associated Press)
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Israel
ISRAEL: A Jewish man wears a face mask as he reads from a Torah scroll at the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City on April 10, 2020.
(Sebastian Scheiner / Associated Press)
Virus Outbreak Israel
ISRAEL: Wearing protective masks and gloves, Jewish men pray at the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City on April 10, 2020.
(Sebastian Scheiner / Associated Press)
CORONAVIRUS VIERNES SANTO
ISRAEL: A Christian woman stands at the closed door of the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem on Good Friday.
(Sebastian Scheiner / Associated Press)
Virus Outbreak Spain
SPAIN: A priest walks in an empty Santa Maria Cathedral in Pamplona, where Good Friday services were canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
(Alvaro Barrientos / Associated Press)
ILLUSTRATIONS CORONA VIRUS RIXENSART MONASTERY
BELGIUM: An intimate Good Friday Mass is held at the Notre-Dame de l’Alliance Benedictine monastery in Rixensart.
(Benoit Doppagne / AFP/Getty Images)
Filipinos Mark The Holy Week Amid The Coronavirus Outbreak
PHILIPPINES: Catholics pray in the street outside a closed church in Manila.
(Ezra Acayan / Getty Images)
Filipinos Mark The Holy Week Amid The Coronavirus Outbreak
PHILIPPINES: Catholics pray in the street outside a closed church in Manila.
(Ezra Acayan / Getty Images)
Filipinos Mark The Holy Week Amid The Coronavirus Outbreak
PHILIPPINES: Catholics pray in the street outside a closed church in Manila.
(Ezra Acayan / Getty Images)
INDIA-HEALTH-VIRUS
INDIA: Christians pray Friday in front of the closed door of the Mother House, the head office of the Missionaries of Charity, founded by Mother Teresa (now Saint Teresa), in Kolkata.
(Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP/Getty Images)
INDIA-HEALTH-VIRUS
INDIA: Archbishop of Kolkata Thomas D’Souza leads a special open-air Mass to celebrate Good Friday.
(Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP/Getty Images)
THAILAND-HEALTH-VIRUS
THAILAND: Holy water is replaced by hand sanitizer at the entrance of the Holy Redeemer Church in Bangkok.
(Romeo Gacad / AFP/Getty Images)
ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-HEALTH-VIRUS-CHRISTIANS-EASTER
ISRAEL: A pilgrim wearing protective gear prays at the first station of the cross while making his way alone along the Via Dolorosa on Good Friday in Jerusalem.
(Emmanuel Dunand / AFP/Getty Images)
‘Christ of the Expiration’ Procession To Monterrey Cathedral
MEXICO: A worshiper helps carry a depiction of Christ on the cross during an April 3 procession in Monterrey.
(Medios y Media / Getty Images)
Dean Of Southwark Delivers Morning Prayer From Home During Coronavirus Lockdown
ENGLAND: The Rev. Andrew Nunn of the Anglican Southwark Cathedral delivers a Good Friday morning prayer via a live video stream in London.
(Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)
Churches Adapt Easter Services To Connect With Parishioners During Coronavirus Lockdown
AUSTRALIA: Father Bernie Thomas’s message is livestreamed by Oscar Aguilera during a Good Friday service at Mary Immaculate Church in Waverley, Australia.
(Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images)
Churches Adapt Easter Services To Connect With Parishioners During Coronavirus Lockdown
AUSTRALIA: Father Bernie Thomas, left, and Oscar Aguilera assemble photos of member of their congregation that will take their places for Good Friday services at the empty Mary Immaculate Church in Waverley.
(Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images)

Kirk McKoy
Kirk McKoy is a senior staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times, where he has worked for more than 31 years. Originally from South Carolina, McKoy is a graduate of the University of Maryland and Georgetown University. He was a key part of two Pulitzer-winning teams for his work covering the Los Angeles riots in 1992 and the Northridge earthquake in 1994. McKoy is also a former six-times judge for the Hearst Photojournalism competition. He strives for a whimsical style to his portraits, fashion and food photography to create one-of-a-kind images. “This has always been my dream, my passion, my gift. I continue to be amazed, every day, at the opportunities that we, as photographers have to express our vision - the ability to capture life moments, through stories, and see the spirit that lives within a single photograph.” McKoy will soon be joining The Times’ Washington, D.C., bureau as an East Coast photographer, editor and correspondent covering the 2020 presidential campaign.
