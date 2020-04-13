Easter storms sweep South, killing at least 6 in Mississippi

Strong storms pounded the Deep South on Sunday, killing at least six people in south Mississippi and damaging up to 300 homes and other buildings in northern Louisiana. Much of the region remained under flash flood, tornado and thunderstorm warnings and watches into Monday.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Sunday night after he said several tornadoes had struck the state.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency director Greg Michel said one person was killed in Walthall County, two in Lawrence County and three in Jefferson Davis County. All three counties are more than an hour’s drive south of Jackson, near the Louisiana state line.

The two people killed in Lawrence County were a married couple: a Lawrence County sheriff’s deputy, Robert Ainsworth, and a Walthall County Justice Court deputy clerk, Paula We, said a Facebook post from the county sheriff’s office.

The National Weather Service said strong winds were sweeping through other parts of Mississippi, and a tornado was spotted north of Meridian near the Alabama state line.

The National Weather Service said that thunderstorms would shift across the southeast and mid-Atlantic states Monday, bringing potential tornadoes, wind and hail. About 750,000 people were without power early Monday in a 10-state swath ranging from Texas to Georgia up to West Virginia, according to poweroutages.us. News outlets reported downed trees, flooded streets and other damage in Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia, but the National Weather Service hadn’t immediately confirmed additional tornado touchdowns.

Strong winds late Sunday toppled power lines and blew trees onto several houses in Clarksdale, Miss., trapping some people inside, Mayor Chuck Espy said.

“I know these are some tough times and I’m just asking everyone to stay prayed up,” Espy said.

Before the storms moved into Mississippi, the weather service reported multiple tornadoes and damaging winds over much of northern Louisiana. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

The mayor of Monroe, La., Jamie Mayo, told KNOE-TV that the storm damaged 200 to 300 homes in and around the city. Flights were canceled at Monroe Regional Airport, where siding was ripped off buildings and debris was scattered on runways. Airport director Ron Phillips told the News-Star that the storm caused up to $30 million in damage to planes inside a hangar.

In northwest Louisiana, officials reported damage to dozens of homes in DeSoto and Webster parishes, according to news outlets.

