Stocks falter under the weight of another oil-price collapse

Stocks on Wall Street fell Monday morning as energy stocks were hammered by the latest collapse in the price of oil.

The benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index was down 1.1% after the first hour of trading, ahead of a busy week when chief executives at dozens of the biggest U.S. companies are scheduled to show investors how badly the coronavirus outbreak hit their profits in the first three months of the year.

The losses ate into some of the big gains the market had made since late March, driven lately by investors looking ahead to parts of the economy possibly reopening as infections level off in hard-hit areas. Pessimists have called the rally overdone, pointing to the severe economic pain sweeping the world.

That pain is perhaps most prevalent in the oil industry: Idled factories and slashed commutes around the world have caused demand for energy to collapse.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery was down 9.1% to $22.75 per barrel as of about 7:35 a.m. Pacific. Oil for delivery in May cratered by an even wider margin, down 41% to just $10.78.

The contract for oil delivery in May is close to expiring, so trading is much more active in the June contract. But both are dropping sharply on the same fear: Demand for oil has shriveled so much — while producers continue to pull it from the ground — that facilities for storing crude in Oklahoma are close to running out of room.

Shares of oilfield services provider Halliburton slid and then largely recovered. The company reported stronger profit and revenue for the first three months of 2020 than analysts expected. The company said that the pandemic had created so much turmoil in the industry that it could not “reasonably estimate” how long the hit would last. It expects a further decline in revenue and profitability for the rest of 2020, particularly in North America.

Big oil-producing countries have agreed to cut production to help balance supplies with demand, but many analysts say the cuts are not sharp enough to lift prices.

“Basically, bears are out for blood,” analyst Naeem Aslam of Avatrade said in a report. “The steep fall in the price is because of the lack of sufficient demand and lack of storage place given the fact that the production cut has failed to address the supply glut.”

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 1.5% to 23,881 points. The Nasdaq was down 0.3%.

U.S. Treasury yields remained extremely low. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 0.62% from Friday’s 0.65%. It started the year near 1.90%. Bond yields drop when their prices rise, and investors tend to buy Treasurys when they’re worried about the economy.