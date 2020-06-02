Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
World & Nation

How are you talking to your kids about the unrest in America?

An image from Monday's protests in Hollywood.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
By Nicole Santa Cruz
Adrienne Shih
June 2, 2020
3 PM
The intense protests that have broken out across the county related to the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis have undoubtedly sparked questions from children about race, violence and social justice movements. But broaching these subjects can be difficult as parents try to strike a balance between shielding children from upsetting images and making sure they’re informed.

We want to know how you’re talking to your children about this moment in history. Leave a response for us in the form below.

Nicole Santa Cruz
Nicole Santa Cruz writes the Homicide Report for the Los Angeles Times.
Adrienne Shih
Adrienne Shih is the audience engagement editor for national politics, based out the Los Angeles Times’ Washington, D.C., bureau.
