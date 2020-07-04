Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Columbus statue toppled by Baltimore protesters, thrown into harbor

By Associated Press
July 4, 2020
7:14 PM
BALTIMORE — 

Baltimore protesters pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus and threw it into the city’s Inner Harbor on Saturday night.

Demonstrators used ropes to topple the monument in the Little Italy neighborhood, news outlets reported.

Protesters mobilized by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis have called for the removal of statues of Columbus, among others. They say the Italian explorer is responsible for the genocide and exploitation of native peoples in the Americas.

Statues of Columbus have also been toppled or vandalized in cities such as Miami; Richmond, Va.; St. Paul, Minn., and Boston, where one was decapitated.

