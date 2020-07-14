Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
World & Nation

Ghislaine Maxwell to face accuser in video bail hearing

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell arrives at Epsom Racecourse in England in June 1991.
(Chris Ison / PA via Associated Press)
By Associated Press
July 14, 2020
8:42 AM
NEW YORK — 

Ghislaine Maxwell will face a judge and at least one of her accusers by video at a hearing to determine whether she stays behind bars until her trial on charges that she recruited girls for her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.

The hearing Tuesday afternoon in Manhattan federal court is expected to feature a not-guilty plea by Maxwell, along with arguments over whether she would flee if released.

Even if bail were granted, the British socialite would almost certainly remain jailed while prosecutors put together an appeal and authorities arranged for an electronic bracelet to track her movements. They would also have to verify her collateral and the finances of anyone required to pledge additional security against flight.

The confrontation with any of her accusers will be an unusual spectacle, with participants appearing by video on a screen in a large jury assembly room at a Manhattan courthouse and members of the public being tested for fever and asked coronavirus-related questions before being allowed to enter.

Last year, Epstein took his own life several weeks after he, too, was confronted by two accusers at a bail hearing who insisted that he should remain in jail while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. He was alleged to have abused underage girls at his Manhattan and Florida mansions in the early 2000s.

Maxwell, 58, has been held without bail since her July 2 arrest at her million-dollar New Hampshire estate, where prosecutors say she refused to open the door for FBI agents, who busted through to find that she had retreated to an interior room. Authorities also say she had wrapped a cellphone in aluminum foil, under the apparent impression that it would help keep her from being traced through its signal.

In an indictment, Maxwell is charged with recruiting at least three girls, one as young as 14, for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 1997.

The indictment alleged that she helped groom the victims to endure sexual abuse and was sometimes there when Epstein abused them. It also alleged that she lied during a 2016 deposition in a civil case stemming from Epstein’s abuse of girls and women.

In court papers, her lawyers argued that Epstein’s death left the media “wrongly trying to substitute her for Epstein — even though she’d had no contact with Epstein for more than a decade, had never been charged with a crime or been found liable in any civil litigation, and has always denied any allegations of claimed misconduct.”

The hearing comes a day after prosecutors argued in court papers that the British socialite is a danger to flee the country if she is freed on $5-million bail, which her lawyers recommended.

“The defendant has not only the motive to flee, but the means to do so swiftly and effectively,” prosecutors wrote, citing her access to millions of dollars and the scant information about her finances provided by her lawyers.

Maxwell’s lawyers say in court papers that their client will remain at home, protected by electronic monitoring, private security and her friends and two siblings who live in the United States.

“Ms. Maxwell vigorously denies the charges, intends to fight them, and is entitled to the presumption of innocence,” her lawyers wrote.

They said she has lived in the United States since 1991 and has not left the country in the last year “even though she was aware of the pending, and highly publicized, criminal investigation.”

