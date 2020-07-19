Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
World & Nation

Iran executes man convicted of spying on Qassem Suleimani

Gen. Qassem Suleimani, leader of Iran’s elite Quds Force, at a meeting in Tehran in 2018.
Gen. Qassem Suleimani, leader of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed in an American drone strike in Baghdad in January.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
July 19, 2020
11:06 PM
TEHRAN  — 

Iran executed a man convicted of providing information to the United States and Israel about a prominent Revolutionary Guard general later killed by a U.S. drone strike, state TV reported Monday.

The report said the death sentence was carried out against Mahmoud Mousavi Majd, without elaborating.

The country’s judiciary had said in June that Majd was “linked to the CIA and the Mossad,” the Israeli intelligence agency, and alleged that Majd shared security information on the Guard and its expeditionary unit, called the Quds, or Jerusalem Force, which Qassem Suleimani commanded.

Suleimani was killed in an American drone strike in Baghdad in January.

The strike also killed Abu Mahdi Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, and five others.

Iran later retaliated for Suleimani’s killing with a ballistic missile strike targeting U.S. forces in Iraq. That same night, the Guard accidentally shot down a Ukrainian jetliner in Tehran, killing 176 people.

