World & Nation

Federal agents vs. demonstrators in Portland, Ore.

Hundreds of protesters hold their phones aloft on Monday in Portland, Ore.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
July 21, 2020
6:01 PM
PORTLAND, Ore. — Federal law enforcement officers’ actions at protests in Oregon’s largest city, conducted without local authorities’ consent, are raising the prospect of a constitutional crisis — one that could escalate as weeks of demonstrations find renewed focus amid clashes with camouflaged, unidentified agents outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse.

A federal officer pepper-sprays a protester in front of the federal courthouse in Portland on Monday.
(Nathan Howard / Getty Images)
Portland demonstrators on Monday.
(Nathan Howard / Getty Images)
Federal agents use crowd-control munitions to disperse protesters on Sunday.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
Protesters flee through tear gas.
( Nathan Howard / Getty Images)
Federal officers on the streets of Portland on Tuesday.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
A naked woman confronts federal officers in Portland on Friday.
(Dave Killen / Oregonian)
Police walk through fire and smoke in Portland.
(Dave Killen / Oregonian)
A protester walks past a line of federal officers on Tuesday.
(Nathan Howard / Getty Images)
Tear gas in Portland.
(Dave Killen / Oregonian )
Police respond to protesters.
(Dave Killen / Oregonian )
A police officer is silhouetted near a burning car.
(Mark Graves / Oregonian)
Outside the federal courthouse in Portland on Monday.
(Nathan Howard / Getty Images)
A federal officer points to a protester while clearing the street in front of the federal courthouse.
(Nathan Howard / Getty Images)
Federal agents try to disperse protesters.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
Protesters outside a police station in Portland.
(Sean Meagher / Oregonian )
Federal officers and a protester carrying an American flag face off.
(Nathan Howard / Getty Images)
Federal agents and tear gas.
(Dave Killen / Oregonian)
A protester waves an American flag.
(Nathan Howard / Getty Images)
Federal officers stand guard.
(Nathan Howard / Getty Images)
World & Nation

