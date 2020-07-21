Federal agents vs. demonstrators in Portland, Ore.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Federal law enforcement officers’ actions at protests in Oregon’s largest city, conducted without local authorities’ consent, are raising the prospect of a constitutional crisis — one that could escalate as weeks of demonstrations find renewed focus amid clashes with camouflaged, unidentified agents outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse.
A Minnesota judge has lifted a gag order in the case against four former officers charged in the death of George Floyd, but said he would take under advisement a news media coalition’s request to make body camera footage more widely available.