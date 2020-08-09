Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Simon Cowell injures back while testing electric bicycle

Simon Cowell arrives at the "America's Got Talent" Season 13 Week 3 red carpet
Simon Cowell arrives at the “America’s Got Talent” Season 13 Week 3 red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
(Willy Sanjuan / Invision / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Aug. 9, 2020
9:46 AM
Share
MALIBU, Calif. — 

Simon Cowell broke his back Saturday while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.

Cowell was expected to have surgery Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson for the entertainment mogul. Cowell fell off the bike while in the courtyard with his family at his house in Malibu. He was taken to a hospital and was said to be under observation and doing fine.

Cowell created “America’s Got Talent” and serves as a judge on the show. He has also been the judge on “Britain’s Got Talent,” “The X Factor” and “American Idol.”

Entertainment & Arts
Associated Press

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement