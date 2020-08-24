Poison found in Russian dissident Alexei Navalny’s system, German hospital says

The German hospital treating Russian dissident Alexei Navalny said Monday that tests indicate he was poisoned.

The Charite hospital in Berlin said in a statement that the team of doctors who have been examining Navalny since he was admitted Saturday have found the presence of “cholinesterase inhibitors” in his system.

Cholinesterase inhibitors are a broad range of substances found in several drugs, but also in pesticides and nerve agents. Doctors at Charite said that the specific substance Navalny was exposed to is not yet known.

The hospital said the 44-year-old critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin “is in an intensive care unit and is still in an induced coma. His health is serious, but there is currently no acute danger to his life.”

Advertisement

Navalny fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia on Thursday and was taken to the hospital in the city of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing. Navalny’s supporters believe that tea he drank was laced with poison — and that the Kremlin is behind both his illness and a delay in transferring him to Germany.

Navalny has a special protective detail on hand to ensure his safety, German officials said. Berlin police and federal agents were posted at the Charite hospital.

“It was obvious that after his arrival, protective precautions had to be taken,” said Steffen Seibert, a spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel, who personally offered Germany’s assistance to Navalny. “After all, this is a patient who, with a certain degree of probability, was poisoned.”

Advertisement

Russian doctors on Monday said two laboratories found no poisonous substances in his system.

“If we had found poisoning confirmed by something, it would have been much easier for us,” said Anatoly Kalinichecnko, deputy chief doctor of the Omsk Ambulance Hospital No. 1, where Navalny was treated.

“But we received a final conclusion from two laboratories that no toxic chemicals that can be considered poisons or by-products of poisons were found.”

Advertisement

The hospital’s chief doctor, Alexander Murakhovsky, rejected allegations made by Navalny’s team that doctors in Omsk had been acting in coordination with Russia’s security services.

“We were treating the patient, and we saved him,” Murakhovsky said Monday. “There wasn’t and couldn’t be any influence on the patient’s treatment.”

He wasn’t able to identify men in plainclothes spotted in the hospital last week who the politician’s allies said were law enforcement and security service agents.

“I can’t say who they were,” Murakhovsky said.

Advertisement

Newsletter Breaking News Get breaking news, investigations, analysis and more signature journalism from the Los Angeles Times in your inbox. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last week that he didn’t know anything about security service operatives being present at the hospital. “We in the presidential administration can hardly be interested in who is present in the office of a chief doctor in a hospital in Omsk,” Peskov said Friday.

Navalny’s team last week submitted a request in Russia to launch a criminal probe, but as of Monday, Russia’s Investigative Committee still has not opened a case, Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said.

Ilya Yashin, an opposition politician in Moscow and a close ally of Navalny, in a video statement Monday urged Russia’s law enforcement to investigate “an attempt at a life of a public figure” and to look into the possible involvement of Putin.

Advertisement

“It is Putin who benefits from these endless assaults,” Yashin said.

U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said the Navalny case would on the agenda for Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun’s visit to Russia, which begins Tuesday.

“With Alexei Navalny in a hospital in Berlin, our dialogue with Russia must include reemphasizing the importance of free speech and civil society,” Sullivan told reporters.

Advertisement

If Navalny is found to have been poisoned “that would represent a crucial moment in Russia,” he said. “The Russian people deserve to see that anybody who would have been involved in a matter like that be held accountable.”

Like many other opposition politicians in Russia, Navalny has been frequently detained by law enforcement and harassed by pro-Kremlin groups. In 2017, he was attacked by several men who threw antiseptic in his face, damaging an eye.

Last year, Navalny was rushed to a hospital from jail where he was serving a sentence on charges of violating protest regulations. His team also suspected poisoning then. Doctors said he had a severe allergic reaction and sent him back to detention the following day.