Thousands expected at March on Washington commemorations

Capping a week of protests and outrage over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., civil rights advocates will highlight the scourge of police and vigilante violence against Black Americans at a commemoration Friday of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

Thousands are expected at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his historic “I Have A Dream” address, a vision of racial equality that remains elusive for millions of Americans.

And they are gathering on the heels of yet another shooting by a white police officer of a Black man that has sparked days of protests and violence in Kenosha as well as demonstrations in cities around the country.

“We’ve got to create a different consciousness and a different climate in our nation,” said Martin Luther King III, a son of the late civil rights icon and co-convener of the march.

“That won’t happen though, unless we are mobilized and galvanized,” King said Thursday.

He and the Rev. Al Sharpton, whose civil rights organization, the National Action Network, planned Friday’s event, said the objective of the march is to show the urgency for federal policing reforms, to decry racial violence and to demand voting rights protections ahead of the November general election.

To underscore the urgency, Sharpton has assembled the families of an ever-expanding roll call of Black victims of fatal police shootings: George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner and Blake, among others.

Following a rally that will include remarks from civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents several of the victims’ families, participants will march to the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial in West Potomac Park, next to the National Mall, and then disperse.

Also Friday, Black Lives Matter activists are set to hold their first Black National Convention, a virtual event that will adopt a political agenda calling for slavery reparations, universal basic income, environmental justice and legislation that entirely re-imagines criminal justice reform.

The live-stream broadcast will include policy proposals on such issues as voter suppression, reproductive rights, inequality in public education, housing insecurity and inter-communal violence, according to its agenda.

“These are absolutely public policies that ... anyone who is looking to serve Black people can take up now,” said Jessica Byrd, who leads the Electoral Justice Project of the Movement for Black Lives, a coalition of more than 150 Black groups organizing the event.

Turnout for the planned commemoration in Washington will be lighter than initially intended because of city-imposed coronavirus restrictions limiting out-of-state visitors to the nation’s capital. In light of that, the National Action Network has organized a handful of satellite march events in South Carolina, Florida and Nevada, among other states.

While participants march in Washington, Sharpton has called for those in other states to march on their U.S. senators’ offices and demand their support of federal policing reforms. Sharpton said protesters should also demand reinvigorated U.S. voter protections, in memory of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis who, until his death July 17, was the last living speaker at the original march in 1963.

In June, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would ban police use of stranglehold maneuvers and end qualified immunity for officers, among other reforms. Floyd, a Black man, died May 25 after a white police officer in Minneapolis held a knee to his neck for nearly eight minutes, sparking weeks of sustained protests and unrest from coast to coast.

In July, following Lewis’ death, Democratic senators reintroduced legislation that would restore a provision of the historic Voting Rights Act of 1965 that was gutted by the Supreme Court in 2013. The law had required states with a history of voter suppression to seek federal permission before changing voting regulations.

Both measures are awaiting action in the Republican-controlled Senate.

“We’re demanding that that be enacted,” King said. “The senators won’t even take action on it. That gives us an opportunity to say, ‘OK, we gave you guys a chance, we as the people, as Black people, as white people, as Latinos and Hispanics, and we’re going to vote you out.’”

The NAACP began commemorating the March on Washington on Thursday evening with a virtual event that featured remarks from voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali.

“Thanks to the activism of countless young people, the movement for justice goes on,” Pelosi said. “We must keep up the fight and, as John Lewis would say, ‘find a way to get in the way.’”