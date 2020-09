Minneapolis to rename street where George Floyd died in his honor

A stretch of a Minneapolis street that includes the place where George Floyd was killed will soon be renamed in his honor.

Although the street will still be called Chicago Avenue, the city will refer to the blocks between 37th and 39th streets as George Perry Floyd Jr. Place, the Star Tribune reported.

The City Council approved the renaming Friday, and Mayor Jacob Frey’s office said he would likely sign off on it as well.

Floyd, a Black man, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white officer, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck even as Floyd, who was handcuffed, repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s death was captured in widely seen bystander video that set off protests around the world.

Months after Floyd’s death, the intersection remains barricaded and now holds a memorial. A group of demonstrators has occupied the area and has said it will not leave until the city meets its demands, including funding for antiracism training and a temporary property tax freeze for people within that zone.

The city had announced plans to reopen 38th Street this summer but backed off, avoiding a confrontation with activists who want it to remain blocked off as a memorial.

The city continues to work on a long-term plan for the intersection.