Photos: Timeline of President Trump’s appearances over the last week

President Trump’s positive test came just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks, one of the president’s closest advisors, had tested positive Thursday after several days of traveling with the president.

With just a month to go until the election, President Trump had a busy schedule during the week the coronavirus hit home with him.

Here’s a look at last week’s appearances by President Trump.

Thursday, Oct. 1

President Trump walks to Marine One from the Oval Office of the White House Thursday for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base en route to a fundraiser at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)

Wednesday, Sept. 30

President Trump throws hats to supporters after speaking at an outdoor campaign rally in Duluth, Minn. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

Aide to the president Hope Hicks walks from Marine One to accompany President Trump aboard Air Force One as he departs Wednesday at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Hicks tested positive for Covid-19 the next day. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

Tuesday, Sept. 29

From left; First Lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Jill Biden after the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. As of Friday, former Vice President Biden had tested negative for coronavirus. (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

Ivanka Trump, foreground, and other members of the Trump family arrive for the first presidential debate Tuesday at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

Monday, Sept. 28

Lordstown Motors Chief Executive Steve Burns shows President Trump the Endurance all-electric pickup truck, made in Lordstown, Ohio, at the White House on Monday. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

President Trump arrives with Vice President Mike Pence to speak about coronavirus testing during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House on Monday. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

Sunday, Sept. 27

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, left, and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani listen to President Trump during a briefing at the White House on Sunday. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images)

Saturday, Sept. 26