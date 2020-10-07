Appeals court rules against Trump on turning over taxes to prosecutor

President Trump’s accountant must turn over his tax records to a New York state prosecutor, an appeals court ruled Wednesday.

It is the latest setback for Trump in his attempt to shield his taxes from scrutiny by prosecutors.

However, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said a stay of a lower-court decision will remain in force so that Trump’s lawyers can appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.

A district court judge had rejected renewed efforts by Trump’s lawyers to invalidate a subpoena that the office of Manhattan Dist. Atty. Cyrus Vance Jr. served on Trump’s accounting firm.

A Justice Department spokesperson said the department was reviewing the ruling.

The Supreme Court in July ruled 7-2 against the president. The nation’s highest court is down to eight justices after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The matter may not be fully resolved before the November election.