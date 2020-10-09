Michigan governor, family were moved around as kidnap plotters were tracked

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her family were at times moved around by authorities as law enforcement tracked the men who allegedly plotted for months to kidnap her, the state’s attorney general said Friday.

Atty. Gen. Dana Nessel disclosed the moves to “CBS This Morning.” Nissel said Whitmer, a Democrat, was frequently updated on the investigation over the last couple of months.

“She was aware of things that were happening,” Nessel said. “At times, she and her family had been moved around as a result of activities that law enforcement was aware of.”

Authorities announced Thursday that they had foiled a shocking plot to abduct Whitmer that involved months of planning by the alleged kidnappers and even rehearsals to snatch her from her vacation home before the Nov. 3 election.

Advertisement

Six men were charged in federal court with conspiring to kidnap the governor in reaction to what they viewed as her “uncontrolled power,” according to a federal complaint. Separately, seven others linked to a far-right paramilitary group called the Wolverine Watchmen were charged in state court for allegedly seeking to storm the Michigan Capitol and spark a “civil war.” Four of those seven also allegedly helped to surveil Whitmer’s house.

The two groups trained together and planned “various acts of violence,” according to the state police.

Surveillance for the kidnapping plot took place in August and September, according to an FBI affidavit, and four of the men had planned to meet Wednesday to “make a payment on explosives and exchange tactical gear.”

Advertisement

The FBI quoted one of the men as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.”

Authorities said the plots were stopped with the work of undercover agents and informants. The men were arrested Wednesday night.

The six charged in federal court face up to life in prison if convicted. The state terrorism charges against the other seven men carry a possible 20-year sentence.

Advertisement

Andrew Birge, the U.S. attorney in western Michigan, called the men “violent extremists.” They discussed detonating explosive devices — including under a highway bridge — to divert police from the area near Whitmer’s vacation home, Birge said, adding that Fox had bought a Taser for use in the kidnapping.

“All of us in Michigan can disagree about politics, but those disagreements should never, ever amount to violence. Violence has been prevented today,” Detroit U.S. Atty. Matthew Schneider told reporters.

A few hours later, Whitmer pinned some blame on President Trump, noting that he did not condemn white supremacists in last week’s debate with Joe Biden and instead told a far-right group to “stand back and stand by.”

“Hate groups heard the president’s words not as a rebuke but as a rallying cry, as a call to action,” Whitmer said.

Advertisement

Trump tweeted that Whitmer had “done a terrible job” as governor and again called on her to “open up your state.” He said he does not tolerate any extreme violence.

Whitmer, who is nearly halfway through a four-year term, has been widely praised for her response to the coronavirus but also sharply criticized by Republican lawmakers and people in conservative areas of the state. The Capitol has been the site of many rallies, including ones with gun-toting protesters calling for her ouster.