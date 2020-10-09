Mother, sisters of slain Black teen arrested at protest outside Milwaukee

The mother and two sisters of a Black teenager who was killed by a suburban Milwaukee police officer were arrested Thursday at a protest against a decision not to charge the officer.

Alvin Cole’s mother, Tracy, and his sisters, Taleavia and Tristiana, were arrested about 8:30 p.m. Thursday along with several others in a church parking lot in Wauwatosa, Wis., the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported, citing multiple witnesses. The protest was taking place after an evening curfew imposed by local authorities after a summer of demonstrations.

Cole family attorney Kimberley Motley tweeted that Tracy Cole was arrested “for peacefully protesting” and “ended up in the hospital.” She was taken to Froedtert Hospital with an injury to her arm and forehead, Motley said. Tristiana Cole was taken there as well.

Motley later tweeted that both were released from the hospital. Details on why Tristiana Cole was taken to the hospital weren’t immediately known.

A Facebook livestream that captured only audio of Tracy Cole was made by a third daughter, the newspaper reported. On a recording of it, Tracy Cole could be heard screaming in pain as she was being arrested, saying that police injured her arm, hit her in the head and used a stun gun on her.

“I’m Alvin Cole’s mother,” Tracy Cole screamed repeatedly as officers pulled her out of her car.

“I can’t believe y’all did this to me. Y’all killed my son,” she screamed at the officers.

“I can’t breathe,” she said multiple times. “I can’t breathe.”

Tracy Cole said her head was bleeding, and she believed her arm was broken, according to the livestream.

Wauwatosa police tweeted Thursday night that “several” people were arrested, and said one woman requested medical attention and was taken to a hospital.

The city was under a 7 p.m. curfew during a second night of protests after Milwaukee County Dist. Atty. John Chisholm decided not to charge Wauwatosa Officer Joseph Mensah, who is also Black, with the shooting death of Alvin Cole, 17, in February outside the Mayfair Mall.

According to investigators’ reports, Cole had a gun and fired it. Chisholm said it appeared he shot himself in the arm. Officers said Cole refused commands to drop the weapon, prompting Mensah to fire.

Motley has said she plans to file a federal lawsuit against Mensah.

The death of Alvin Cole was the third fatal shooting by Mensah in the last five years. The officer shot and killed Antonio Gonzales in 2015 after police said Gonzales refused to drop a sword. A year later, Mensah fatally shot Jay Anderson Jr.

In that case, Mensah found Anderson in a car parked in a local park after hours. Mensah said he saw a gun on the passenger seat and thought Anderson was reaching for it, so he shot him.

Mensah was not charged in either shooting.

Cole’s death sparked protests all summer in Wauwatosa, a city of 48,000 just west of Milwaukee. The demonstrations played out against a backdrop of protests nationwide over the death in May of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes.

The Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission suspended Mensah in July and asked former U.S. Atty. Steven Biskupic to determine whether Mensah should be disciplined. Biskupic recommended that the commission terminate Mensah, calling the risk of a fourth shooting too great. Biskupic also faulted Mensah for speaking publicly about the shooting.

Hours after Biskupic released his report, Chisholm announced that he would not charge Mensah. The prosecutor said Mensah would be able to argue successfully that he acted in self-defense.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber tweeted after Chisholm’s announcement that his department “concurs” with the decision not to charge Mensah but “hears the message” from the public. He said an internal review of the shooting is ongoing and that Mensah remains suspended.

The department has taken steps to improve policing, including more training, posting policies online and requiring body cameras by January, he said.