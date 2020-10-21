Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary

Pope Francis endorses same-sex civil unions for the first time as pope while being interviewed in the feature-length documentary “Francesco,” which had its premiere at the Rome Film Festival on Wednesday.

The papal thumbs up comes midway through the film, which delves into issues he cares about most, including the environment, poverty, migration, racial and income inequity, and the people most affected by discrimination.

“Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God,” Francis says in one of his sit-down interviews for the film. “What we have to have is a civil union law; that way they are legally covered.”

While serving as archbishop of Buenos Aires, Francis endorsed civil unions for gay couples as an alternative to same-sex marriages. However, he had never come out publicly in favor of civil unions as pope.

Director Evgeny Afineevsky had remarkable access to cardinals, the Vatican television archives and the pope himself. He said he negotiated his way in with persistence and deliveries of Argentine mate tea and Alfajores cookies, which he sent to the pope via some well-connected Argentines in Rome.