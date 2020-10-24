Bombing in Kabul kills 10, including children, Afghan official says

A bombing Saturday in Afghanistan’s capital killed at least 10 people and wounded eight others, including schoolchildren, the interior ministry said.

The explosion struck outside an educational center in Kabul. The interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian did not immediately provide further details about the explosion.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

There has been a surge in violence between Taliban and Afghan forces even as representatives from the two sides begin peace talks in Doha, Qatar, to end the decades-long war in Afghanistan.

The U.S. signed a peace deal with the Taliban in February, opening up a path toward withdrawing American troops from the conflict. The Afghan government was not a party to the peace deal.

Earlier Saturday a roadside bomb killed nine people in eastern Afghanistan after it struck a minivan full of civilians, a local official said.

Ghazni province police spokesman Ahmad Khan Sirat said that a second roadside bomb killed two policemen when it struck their vehicle that was making its way to the victims of the first explosion.

Sirat added that the bombings had wounded several others, and that the attacks were under investigation.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks. The provincial police spokesman claimed the Taliban had placed the bomb.