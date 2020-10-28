Stocks slide on COVID-19 worries: S&P 500 drops 3%

Stocks around the world are tumbling Wednesday on worries the worsening pandemic will mean more restrictions on businesses and drag down the economy.

On Wall Street, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index was down 3% as of about 11:40 a.m. Pacific time, headed for a third consecutive daily loss. It’s already down more than 5% this week and threatening to post its biggest weekly fall since March. That’s when the market was selling off as strict lockdowns around the world choked the economy into recession.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 834 points for the day, or 3%, at 26,628, and the Nasdaq composite slumped 3% as well. The selling was widespread.

Markets dropped even more sharply in Europe, where investors expect the French president to announce tough measures to slow the virus’ spread and German officials have agreed to impose a four-week partial lockdown. The measures may not be as stringent as the shutdown orders that swept the world early this year, but the worry is they could hit the already weakened global economy.

Advertisement

Policymakers in Europe “must choose between low unemployment or low COVID transmission rates. Unfortunately, they are now left dealing with the most sensitive currency of them all, people’s lives,” Stephen Innes of Axi said in a report.

Coronavirus counts are also climbing at a troubling rate in much of the United States, and the number of deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are on the rise. Even if the most restrictive lockdowns don’t return, investors worry that the worsening pandemic could scare away customers of businesses and sap profits.

Stocks of companies that most need the virus to abate for their businesses to get back to normal were slumping to some of the sharpest losses. Cruise operators Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings fell more than 7%, while Royal Caribbean fell 5%. Delta Air Lines lost 4.3%. Live Nation Entertainment, which depends on customers going to concerts and other events, slid 3.5%.

Crude oil also tumbled on worries that an economy already weakened by the virus would consume even less energy and allow excess supplies to build higher. Benchmark U.S. crude for December delivery dropped 5.6% to $37.34 per barrel.

Advertisement

Instead, investors headed into the safety of U.S. government bonds. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 0.77% from Tuesday’s 0.79%. It was as high as 0.87% last week.

A measure of fear in the stock market touched its highest level since June, when the market suddenly tumbled amid concerns that a new wave of coronavirus infections had arrived. The VIX measures how much volatility investors expect from the S&P 500, and it climbed 16.3% Wednesday.

Even the continued parade of better-than-expected reports on corporate profits for the summer failed to shift the momentum.

Microsoft, the second-biggest company in the S&P 500, reported stronger profit and revenue for its latest quarter than expected. That’s typically good for a stock, but Microsoft nevertheless slumped 4.2%. It gave a forecast for the current quarter that was relatively in line with Wall Street forecasts, but analysts noted some caveats in it.

Advertisement

UPS fell 7.3% after also reporting better-than-expected earnings, though it said the outlook for its business was too cloudy due to the pandemic to offer any forecasts for its revenue or profits in the current quarter.

Among the few winners was General Electric, which jumped 7.3% after reporting stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than expected. Automatic Data Processing rose 7.5% after its profit report also topped expectations.

Companies broadly have not been getting as big a pop in their stock prices as they typically do after reporting healthier-than-expected profits. Analysts say that suggests good news on profits has already been built into stock prices and that the market’s focus is elsewhere.

Investors’ hopes that Congress and the White House could soon offer more big support for the economy as it struggles through the pandemic have largely faded. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have continued their talks, but investors see little chance of a deal happening before election day next week.

Advertisement

Economists say the economy likely needs such aid after the expiration of the last round of supplemental unemployment benefits and other stimulus approved by Washington earlier this year.

Uncertainty about the upcoming presidential election has also been pushing markets around.

The race seems to be getting tighter than it was just a few weeks ago, said Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group. “It has markets somewhat unnerved that the prospects of a contested election are back in the mix,” he said.

Cox said he expected more calm in the markets in November after the election passed and some of the uncertainty over a new aid package faded.

Advertisement

“Aid is coming regardless. There’ll be no political motivation to hold it back after the election,” he said. “There’s plenty of desire to get money out to people, so I think it will happen one way or another in November.”

In Asian stock markets, trading was mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.3%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng also lost 0.3%. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.6%, and stocks in Shanghai rose 0.5%.