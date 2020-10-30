Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Ex-U.S. Embassy worker in Mexico accused of sexually assaulting 24 women

U.S. Embassy in Mexico City
Pedestrians walk past the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City on Thursday.
(Fernando Llano / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Share
SAN DIEGO — 

A former worker at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico is believed to have drugged and sexually assaulted as many as two dozen women, filming many of them while they were unconscious, according to federal prosecutors.

Brian Jeffrey Raymond was arrested earlier this month in San Diego, to which he had moved after leaving his job in June. He has been charged in one case involving an alleged assault last May, and prosecutors say they anticipate more charges involving 23 other women.

The FBI started investigating Raymond after Mexican police responding to a call May 31 found a woman naked and screaming from the balcony of a U.S. Embassy-leased apartment in Mexico City.

Investigators found more than 400 photos and videos in Raymond’s iCloud account which suggested he was filming unconscious women, according to court documents.

Advertisement

Prosecutors say they now have evidence for charges against him involving 23 other alleged victims.

Raymond has worked for the U.S. government for 23 years in numerous countries, according to court documents. Prosecutors did not specify what position he held in Mexico other than to say he was working for a U.S. government agency at the Embassy.

World & Nation

Mexico stunned by L.A. arrest of former defense chief allegedly on drug cartel’s payroll

FILE - In this April 16, 2016 file photo, Mexico's Defense Secretary Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda salutes soldiers at the Number 1 military camp in Mexico City. Mexico's Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard wrote in his Twitter account Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, that U.S. Ambassador Christopher Landau had informed him that Gen. Cienfuegos has been arrested in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

World & Nation

Mexico stunned by L.A. arrest of former defense chief allegedly on drug cartel’s payroll

Mexico’s president says the arrest at LAX of retired Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda on charges of drug trafficking and money laundering charges is ‘very regrettable.’

Roberto Velasco, director general for North America in Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Raymond was the first secretary of the United States, a mid-level diplomatic post.

Advertisement

Mexican authorities collaborated with U.S. officials on the investigation that led to Raymond’s arrest “in order to bring to justice a potential series of sexual abuses that occurred in both countries,” Velasco said in a statement.

Raymond has not entered a plea, and his defense attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Daily Beast first reported the allegations against him.

Neither U.S. Embassy nor State Department officials would comment on the case.

California

Mexican Consulate in L.A. opens new coronavirus testing center

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 12: Medical Assistant Marianne Orantes, right, prepares to see participants for COVID-19 testing at the Consulate General of Mexico office in Los Angeles after Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis and The Consul General of Mexico Marcela Celorio held a press conference to announce a new COVID-19 testing site at the Mexican Consulate office in Los Angeles.The free testing site opened August 12, 2020 with data revealing that Latinos in L.A. County have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. Tests will be administered at this location five days a week with more than 1,500 tests to be administered weekly. Los Angeles on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

California

Mexican Consulate in L.A. opens new coronavirus testing center

The testing center was opened in an effort to better serve Latinos, who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

Advertisement

Raymond left his job in mid-June after he was questioned about the May 31 incident, and his cellphones and laptop computer were seized, according to court documents.

Mexican police reported finding a “naked, hysterical woman desperately screaming for help from the defendant’s balcony,” according to prosecutors. Raymond had been living there since August 2018.

The victim told investigators she had no idea that Raymond was filming her or that he had pulled down her bra, exposing her breasts.

If convicted, Raymond could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Advertisement

Fluent in Spanish and Mandarin Chinese, Raymond had “led an exemplary life” from all outward appearances, according to prosecutors.

“The fact that many victims in [the] defendant’s case were unaware of his behavior until they were shown the videos and photographs made while they were unconscious is evidence of his unique ability to portray a very different public face,” prosecutors said in their court filings.

He continued to meet with women until September of this year in San Diego, according to court documents.

Advertisement

Raymond remains in custody in San Diego, although the case is being transferred to Washington. His preliminary hearing has been delayed until Dec. 14 because the COVID-19 pandemic has impeded his new defense attorney’s ability to travel to meet with him.

World & NationCalifornia
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement