Ex-U.S. Embassy worker in Mexico accused of sexually assaulting 24 women

A former worker at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico is believed to have drugged and sexually assaulted as many as two dozen women, filming many of them while they were unconscious, according to federal prosecutors.

Brian Jeffrey Raymond was arrested earlier this month in San Diego, to which he had moved after leaving his job in June. He has been charged in one case involving an alleged assault last May, and prosecutors say they anticipate more charges involving 23 other women.

The FBI started investigating Raymond after Mexican police responding to a call May 31 found a woman naked and screaming from the balcony of a U.S. Embassy-leased apartment in Mexico City.

Investigators found more than 400 photos and videos in Raymond’s iCloud account which suggested he was filming unconscious women, according to court documents.

Prosecutors say they now have evidence for charges against him involving 23 other alleged victims.

Raymond has worked for the U.S. government for 23 years in numerous countries, according to court documents. Prosecutors did not specify what position he held in Mexico other than to say he was working for a U.S. government agency at the Embassy.

Roberto Velasco, director general for North America in Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Raymond was the first secretary of the United States, a mid-level diplomatic post.

Mexican authorities collaborated with U.S. officials on the investigation that led to Raymond’s arrest “in order to bring to justice a potential series of sexual abuses that occurred in both countries,” Velasco said in a statement.

Raymond has not entered a plea, and his defense attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Daily Beast first reported the allegations against him.

Neither U.S. Embassy nor State Department officials would comment on the case.

Raymond left his job in mid-June after he was questioned about the May 31 incident, and his cellphones and laptop computer were seized, according to court documents.

Mexican police reported finding a “naked, hysterical woman desperately screaming for help from the defendant’s balcony,” according to prosecutors. Raymond had been living there since August 2018.

The victim told investigators she had no idea that Raymond was filming her or that he had pulled down her bra, exposing her breasts.

If convicted, Raymond could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Fluent in Spanish and Mandarin Chinese, Raymond had “led an exemplary life” from all outward appearances, according to prosecutors.

“The fact that many victims in [the] defendant’s case were unaware of his behavior until they were shown the videos and photographs made while they were unconscious is evidence of his unique ability to portray a very different public face,” prosecutors said in their court filings.

He continued to meet with women until September of this year in San Diego, according to court documents.

Raymond remains in custody in San Diego, although the case is being transferred to Washington. His preliminary hearing has been delayed until Dec. 14 because the COVID-19 pandemic has impeded his new defense attorney’s ability to travel to meet with him.