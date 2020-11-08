New record high for U.S. coronavirus cases

The U.S. has set another record for daily number of coronavirus cases.

The country reported more than 126,000 positive cases and more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the most recent data from Johns Hopkins University.

It marked the fourth day in a row that new cases topped more than 100,000 as the country has broken its own record for daily cases with nearly every passing day this week.

The seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. rose over the last two weeks from more than 64,000 on Oct. 24 to nearly 104,000 on Nov. 7, according to the university’s data.

Advertisement

The death toll from the virus is also rising in the country.

The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths rose over the last two weeks from 801 on Oct. 24 to 930 on Nov. 7, the university said.

There have been more than 9.8 million cases and more than 237,000 deaths from the virus in the U.S. since the pandemic started. Globally, there have been nearly 50 million positive cases and more than 1.2 million deaths from COVID-19.

Advertisement

Among the states experiencing new record highs in cases were Alaska, Oklahoma and Nevada.

State officials in Nevada on Saturday reported 1,846 additional cases with five additional deaths. The state reported 1,562 new cases on Friday.

According to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by the Associated Press, seven-day rolling averages for daily new cases and daily new deaths in Nevada increased over the last two weeks as the average for testing positivity dropped.

Meanwhile, a rural Nevada church is headed back to the U.S. Supreme Court in a second attempt to overturn the state’s 50-person cap on attendance at religious gatherings.

Advertisement

The high court denied Calvary Chapel Dayton Valleys’ request for an emergency injunction in July.

A new petition filed Thursday asks the justices to consider the challenge of Nevada’s COVID-19 restrictions as a test case for others brought by churches across the country arguing their religious freedoms are being violated.

Calvary Chapel argues the 50-person cap is an unconstitutional violation of religious freedoms, partly because casinos and other businesses are allowed to operate at 50% of capacity.

Other secular businesses allowed to operate at half capacity include restaurants, gyms, hair salons and bowling alleys.

Advertisement

A federal appeals court has scheduled oral arguments next month on the Nevada church’s appeal of a U.S. judge’s ruling in Reno upholding the state policy.

The number of newly reported coronavirus cases in Oklahoma on Saturday more than doubled the previous one-day record.

There were 4,741 new cases, bringing the total to 136,492 since the pandemic began, the department said. The previous one-day record of 2,101 new cases was recorded Thursday as cases in the state have surged in recent weeks.

The state Department of Health said a bureaucratic backlog and duplicate reporting partially account for the steep increase.

Advertisement

In a statement, Gov. Kevin Stitt called on residents to wash hands often, socially distance and voluntarily wear masks at indoor public places.

“Oklahomans pulled together back in April so we could safely reopen our economy, and I am asking for that same unified effort once again to slow the spread of this virus and keep Oklahomans safe,” Stitt said.

In Oregon, the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating reports that a circuit court judge is endangering the health of workers and jurors by ignoring a statewide mask mandate in his courtroom.

The Oregonian/OregonianLive reported in a story Saturday that Washington County Circuit Judge Charles Bailey describes the mask mandate as a “nanny state” requirement. He doesn’t wear a face covering and isn’t requiring others to do so in his Hillsboro courtroom. Bailey told attorneys and jurors in the Oct. 29 recording of the proceedings that it was up to them whether they wanted to wear a mask. The incident occurred as coronavirus infections surge in the state.