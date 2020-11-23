Israel’s Netanyahu flew to Saudi Arabia, met with crown prince, reports say

Israeli media reported Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to Saudi Arabia for a clandestine meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which would mark the first known encounter between senior Israeli and Saudi officials.

Hebrew-language media cited an unnamed Israeli official as saying that Netanyahu and Yossi Cohen, head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency, flew to the Saudi city of Neom on Sunday, where they met with the crown prince. The prince was there for talks with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo.

A Gulfstream IV private jet took off early Sunday evening from Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, according to data from website FlightRadar24.com. The flight traveled south along the eastern edge of the Sinai Peninsula before turning toward Neom and landing less than an hour later, according to the data. About three hours after that, the flight took off from Neom and followed the same route back to Tel Aviv.

Neither Netanyahu’s office nor officials in Saudi Arabia responded to requests for comment.

Pompeo traveled with an American press pool on his trip throughout the Middle East, but left them at the Neom airport when he went into his visit with the crown prince.

While Bahrain, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates have reached U.S.-supported deals to normalize ties with Israel, regional heavyweight Saudi Arabia so far has remained out of reach.

Saudi King Salman has long supported the Palestinians in their effort to secure an independent state. However, analysts and insiders suggest that his 35-year-old son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, likely is more open to the idea of normalizing relations with Israel even without major progress in the moribund peace process.

The kingdom approved the use of Saudi airspace for Israeli flights to the UAE, a decision announced the day after Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor, met with Prince Mohammed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Bahrain’s announcement that it will normalize ties also suggests at least a Saudi acquiescence to the idea, as the island kingdom relies on Riyadh.

Israel has long had clandestine ties to Gulf Arab states that have strengthened in recent years as they have confronted a shared threat in Iran.