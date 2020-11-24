Charles Darwin notebooks reported stolen from Cambridge University library

Two of Charles Darwin’s notebooks, believed to be worth millions of dollars, have been reported stolen from the library of Cambridge University, which launched an appeal Tuesday for their return.

The notebooks contain the 19th-century scientist’s famous “Tree of Life” sketch, a graphic representation of the theory of evolution.

The notebooks haven’t been seen since 2000, but staff at the library believed for years that they had probably been misplaced in Cambridge’s vast archives. After a thorough search, however, the library has concluded that the notebooks were likely stolen.

British police are now investigating and Interpol has been notified.

Advertisement

“My predecessors genuinely believed that what had happened was that these had been mis-shelved or misfiled,” said Jessica Gardner, university librarian and director of library services. “Now we have completely reviewed as a new team what happened and come to a conclusion that that’s not a sufficient position or set of actions to take.”

Staff recently searched through 189 boxes making up the Darwin Archive, but failed to locate the notebooks.

Cambridge University Library has more than 130 miles of shelving and has about 10 million books, maps, manuscripts and other objects.