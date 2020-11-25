China’s Xi Jinping congratulates Biden at last

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday and expressed hope for “win-win cooperation” amid conflicts over trade, technology and security that have plunged Sino-U.S. relations to their lowest level in decades.

China’s was one of the last major governments to congratulate Biden on his election win, through a statement issued by a foreign ministry spokesman two weeks ago. There was no explanation for the delay, but some commentators suggested that Beijing wanted to avoid straining relations with President Trump, who has yet to concede and is in office until Jan. 20.

Xi had not extended personal congratulations to Biden until Wednesday. In a message to the president-elect, Xi said “healthy and stable” relations between the U.S. and China were “the common expectation of the international community,” according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

“We hope the two sides will uphold the spirit of non-conflict and non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, will focus on cooperation, control differences and promote healthy and stable development of Chinese-U.S. relations,” the statement said.

It said that Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan also sent a message to Sen. Kamala Harris to congratulate her on being elected vice president.

The United States and China have one of the world’s biggest trading relationships, but ties have been roiled by spying accusations, the COVID-19 pandemic, Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong and disputes over control of the South China Sea.

Trump has blocked access to U.S. technology for Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies on security grounds. He is trying to limit access to the U.S. for Chinese social media services such as TikTok and WeChat, which the White House says might gather too much personal information about Americans.

Trump has stepped up pressure on Beijing since the election by issuing an order barring Americans from investing in securities issued by companies that U.S. officials say are owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

Biden is widely expected to try to resume cooperation with China on North Korea, climate change and the coronavirus, in contrast to Trump’s confrontational approach. But analysts expect few major U.S. policy changes because of widespread, bipartisan frustration with Beijing over trade practices, human rights violations and technology theft.

Some forecasters suggest that the change from Trump, who rejected multilateral alliances, to Biden might increase pressure on China if Washington forms a coalition with other developed countries to push for policy changes.

China has tried to recruit Germany, France, South Korea and other governments as allies against Washington, but all have refused. Those other countries have also criticized Trump’s trade tactics of surprise tariff hikes, which also were used against allies, but echoed U.S. complaints that China is violating its free-trade commitments.