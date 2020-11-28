Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Pennsylvania high court rejects lawsuit challenging election

A canvas observer photographs Lehigh County provisional ballots during vote counting Nov. 6 in Allentown, Pa.
A canvas observer photographs Lehigh County provisional ballots during vote counting in the general election Nov. 6 in Allentown, Pa.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Share
HARRISBURG, Pa. — 

Pennsylvania’s highest court on Saturday night threw out a lower court’s order preventing the state from certifying dozens of contests on its Nov. 3 election ballot in the latest lawsuit filed by Republicans attempting to thwart President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the battleground state.

The state Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision, threw out the three-day-old order, saying the underlying lawsuit was filed months after the law allowed for challenges to Pennsylvania’s expansive year-old mail-in voting law.

The state’s attorney general, Democrat Josh Shapiro, called the court’s decision “another win for Democracy.”

World & Nation

Trump campaign drops key claim over election observers in Pennsylvania lawsuit

Election Bureau Director Albert L. Gricoski, left, opens provisional ballots alongside election bureau staff Christine Marmas, right, while poll watchers observe from behind at the Schuylkill County Election Bureau in Pottsville, Pa. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (Lindsey Shuey/The Republican-Herald via AP)

World & Nation

Trump campaign drops key claim over election observers in Pennsylvania lawsuit

The Trump campaign has withdrawn a central part of its lawsuit to stop certification of Joe Biden’s crucial election win in Pennsylvania.

More Coverage

Trump seems to acknowledge Biden win, but he won’t concede
Elecciones 2020: Toda la información en español
Advertisement

The week-old lawsuit, led by Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of western Pennsylvania, had challenged the state’s mail-in voting law as unconstitutional.

As a remedy, Kelly and the other Republican plaintiffs had sought to either throw out the 2.5 million mail-in ballots submitted under the law — most of them by Democrats — or to wipe out the election results and direct the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature to pick Pennsylvania’s presidential electors.

Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia McCullough, elected as a Republican in 2009, had issued the order Wednesday to halt certification of any remaining contests, including apparently contests for Congress.

A day earlier, Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, said he had certified Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election in Pennsylvania. Biden beat President Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, a state Trump had won in 2016.

Advertisement

Wolf had appealed McCullough’s decision to the state Supreme Court, saying there was no “conceivable justification” for it.

World & Nation
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement