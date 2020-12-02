Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Iran’s president rejects bill to suspend U.N. inspections, boost uranium enrichment

Iranian military commanders attend the funeral of top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was killed Friday.
Iranian military commanders attend the funeral Monday of top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was killed last week.
(Iranian Defense Ministry)
By Associated Press
TEHRAN — 

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday rejected a bill approved by parliament that would have suspended U.N. atomic inspections and boosted uranium enrichment, saying it would harm diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and easing U.S. sanctions.

The tug-of-war over the bill, which gained momentum after the assassination of a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist last week, reflects the rivalry between Rouhani, a relative moderate, and the hard-line lawmakers who dominate parliament and favor a more confrontational approach to the West.

The bill would have suspended U.N. inspections and required the government to resume enriching uranium to 20% grade if European nations failed to provide relief from crippling U.S. sanctions on the country’s oil and banking sectors. That level of enrichment falls short of the threshold needed for nuclear weapons but is higher than that required for civilian purposes.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting, Rouhani said his administration “does not agree with that and considers it harmful for the trend of diplomatic activities.” He implied that the lawmakers were positioning themselves ahead of elections planned for June.

He added that “today we are more powerful in the nuclear field than at any other time.”

Whether approved or rejected, the bill was expected to have little, if any, impact, as Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the final say on all major policies, including those related to the nuclear program. Rather, it appeared to be a show of defiance after Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a key figure in Iran’s nuclear program, was killed in an attack that Iranian officials have blamed on Israel.

Iran says Israel killed nuclear scientist remotely with ‘electronic devices’

Fakhrizadeh headed a program that Israel and the West have alleged was a military operation looking at the feasibility of building a nuclear weapon. The International Atomic Energy Agency says that that “structured program” ended in 2003.

The U.S. government has concurred with those findings, while Israel says Iran is still aiming to develop nuclear weapons, pointing to its work on ballistic missiles and other technologies. Iran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

The U.S. imposed crippling sanctions on Iran after President Trump unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear agreement in 2018. In response, Iran began publicly exceeding limits set by the agreement while saying it would quickly return to compliance if the United States did the same.

Rouhani, one of the architects of the 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, favors a return to the deal and greater diplomatic engagement with the U.S. and other Western nations. President-elect Joe Biden has also said he is in favor of returning to the nuclear deal.

