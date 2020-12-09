Six months after George Floyd’s death, Minneapolis eyes deep police cuts

Minneapolis City Council members who tried unsuccessfully to dismantle the police department after the death of George Floyd are to vote Wednesday on whether to shrink it — a move that could imperil the entire city budget because the mayor is threatening to use his veto to protect public safety amid soaring crime rates.

The plan, which supporters call Safety for All, is the latest version of the “defund the police” movement that Minneapolis and other cities have considered since Floyd’s May 25 death ignited mass demonstrations against police brutality and a nationwide reckoning with racism.

Eleven of the 13 Minneapolis council members have already cast committee votes in favor of the largest parts of the plan, signaling that passage is likely. It would cut nearly $8 million from Mayor Jacob Frey’s $179-million policing budget and redirect the money to mental health teams, violence-prevention programs and other initiatives.

“I am actively considering a veto due to the massive, permanent cut to officer capacity,” Frey said in a statement Monday night. Reducing the authorized size of the force by 138 officers before enacting alternatives is ”irresponsible,” he said.

Cities around the U.S., including Los Angeles, New York City and Portland, Ore., are shifting funds from police departments to social-service programs in an effort to provide new solutions for problems traditionally handled by police. Such cuts have led some departments to lay off officers, cancel recruiting classes or retreat from hiring goals.

In Minneapolis, violent crime rates have surged since the death of Floyd, a Black man who pleaded for air for several minutes while Derek Chauvin, a white officer, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck. Chauvin and three others have been charged in Floyd’s death and are expected to stand trial in March.

Police in Minneapolis have recorded 532 gunshot victims this year as of Thursday, more than double during the same period a year ago. Carjackings have also spiked to 375 so far this year, up 331% from the same period last year. Violent crimes have topped 5,100, compared with just over 4,000 for the same period in 2019.

“This summer happened because George Floyd was murdered by the Minneapolis Police Department, and it wasn’t an accident — it’s because the system of policing we know now is not just racist, but it doesn’t create safety for all,” said Oluchi Omeoga, a cofounder of Black Visions, which supports Safety for All as a step toward bigger change.

Because of austerity brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the mayor’s proposal already incorporates a $14-million cut to the police department compared with its original 2020 budget, mostly through attrition. Frey aims to hold the number of sworn officers around 770 through 2021, with hopes of eventually increasing the force to 888.

The Safety for All initiative would cap the number at 750 by 2022. The department is already down by about 120 — partly because of officers claiming post-traumatic stress disorder from a summer of unrest — with more preparing to leave amid retirements and poor morale.

Passions ran high on both sides as more than 400 residents signed up to speak during a marathon hearing last week that ran into the early hours Thursday, with many expressing alarm that the council was even contemplating cuts.

“I think we need to make bold decisions on a path forward,” said Councilman Steve Fletcher, a co-author of the proposal. While acknowledging that it would mean fewer officers, he defended the plan by saying it would reduce the department’s workload by shifting 911 calls away from armed officers to other specialists, such as mental health professionals.

“Combined, those investments add up to a safer city for everybody and an approach that creates a more sustainable public safety system for our city,” Fletcher said.

On the other side are those such as Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, who say that it’s possible to reform policing without cutting the officer ranks. The mayor and 12 of the 13 council members are Democrats; one council member is from the Green Party.

If the council approves the plan Wednesday night, Frey would have five days to veto if he chooses. The council could override him with a two-thirds majority, or nine council members.

A proposal over the summer to dismantle the department and replace it with a Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention initially had support from a majority of the council but faltered when a separate city commission voted against putting it on the November ballot. The city was paying $4,500 a day at one point for private security for three council members who reported getting threats after supporting defunding.

Bill Rodriguez, a member of a recently formed community group called Safety Now Minneapolis, said his organization supports police reform by funding many of the programs the council wants to fund: expanding violence-prevention programs, programs aimed at intervening safely with people with mental health issues and finding ways to respond to some 911 incidents without police officers.

But he said cutting police officers was a bad idea and sharply criticized council members who he said “can’t get beyond” their vow this summer to abolish or defund police.

“They are hell-bent on their agenda,” Rodriguez said. “They’re still making this up as they go along.”