Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman meets with Taliban on peace talks

Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley with Gen. Scott Miller, leader of U.S. forces in Afghanistan
Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, left, talks with Gen. Scott Miller, the commander of U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan, on Wednesday.
(Robert Burns / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Share
KABUL, Afghanistan — 

America’s top general held unannounced talks with Taliban peace negotiators in the Persian Gulf to urge a reduction in violence across Afghanistan, even as senior U.S. officials in Kabul warned that stepped-up Taliban attacks endangered the militant group’s nascent peace negotiations with the Afghan government.

Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met for about two hours with Taliban negotiators in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, then flew to Kabul on Wednesday to discuss the peace process with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

Milley’s meetings came amid a new drawdown of U.S. troops, although under current U.S. policy a complete pullout hinges on the Taliban reducing attacks nationwide.

“The most important part of the discussions that I had with both the Taliban and the government of Afghanistan was the need for an immediate reduction in violence,” Milley told a handful of reporters who accompanied him to Qatar and Afghanistan. “Everything else hinges on that.”

Advertisement

Under ground rules set by Milley for security reasons, the journalists traveling with him agreed not to report on either set of talks until he had departed the region. It was Milley’s second unannounced meeting with the Taliban’s negotiating team; the first, in June, also in Doha, had not been reported until now.

Although Milley reported no breakthrough, his Taliban meetings represent a remarkable milestone: America’s top general coming face-to-face with representatives of the group that ruled Afghanistan until it was ousted 19 years ago this month in the early stages of what became America’s longest war. Milley served three tours of duty in Afghanistan, the first in 2003 and the last in 2013-14.

Politics

The U.S. is rushing to the exit in Afghanistan. The Taliban is filling the gaps

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN -- NOVEMBER 3, 2020: A man stands in the classroom and hangs his head low, in the aftermath of an attack on Kabul University, AfghanistanOs largest university, where three gunmen fired weapons and detonated explosives, concentrating their attacks in the the law faculty building, the National Legal Training Center building that was equipped with the financial support of the Government of the United States of America, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020. Kabul University had just lifted its coronavirus restrictions in recent months and students were returning to normal life on campus. At least 20 were killed in the massacre, and dozens more were wounded, according to government officials. Afghan security force and American troops took hours neutralize the attackers and end the siege. The morning after the attack, the carnage and the terror caused by this unthinkable violence could still be felt and seen in the classrooms. There was blood and broken glass everywhere, including a soiled Taliban flag on the window frame. The smell of flesh and blood still lingered in the air. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Politics

The U.S. is rushing to the exit in Afghanistan. The Taliban is filling the gaps

U.S. troops are rushing to exit Afghanistan as the insurgency it never managed to defeat regains ground across much of the country.

Army Gen. Scott Miller, the top commander of U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan, said in an interview at his military headquarters in Kabul on Wednesday that the Taliban have stepped up attacks on Afghan forces, particularly in the southern provinces of Helmand and Kandahar, and against roadways and other infrastructure.

Advertisement

“My assessment is it puts the peace process at risk — the higher the violence, the higher the risk,” Miller said.

Miller meets at least once a month with Taliban negotiators as part of Washington’s effort to advance a peace process.

Speaking in the same interview, Ross Wilson, the ranking U.S. diplomat in Kabul, said he also sees growing risk from Taliban violence. He said it has created “an unbearable burden” on the Afghan armed forces and society as a whole.

World & Nation

U.S. withdrawal plans rattle Afghan allies and adversaries alike

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2017, file photo, a patrolling U.S. armored vehicle is reflected in the mirror of a car in Kabul, Afghanistan. An accelerated U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, announced by Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, has rattled both allies and adversaries and raised fears of worsening violence and regional chaos, which some say could embolden the Islamic State affiliate in the country to try to regroup in a lawless Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)

World & Nation

U.S. withdrawal plans rattle Afghan allies and adversaries alike

The planned U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan is rattling Washington’s allies and adversaries in the region.
Advertisement

In the so-called Doha agreement signed last February by the U.S. and the Taliban, the Trump administration agreed to a phased withdrawal of U.S. troops, going down to zero by May 2021 if the agreement’s conditions are upheld. One condition is a reduction in violence by the Taliban, leading to a nationwide cease-fire. The Taliban also agreed to begin peace negotiations with the Afghan government, which are in an early stage.

The Taliban has demanded a halt to U.S. airstrikes, which have been conducted since February only in support of Afghan forces under Taliban attack.

Miller said he was saddened by what he called the Taliban’s deliberate campaign to damage roadways, bridges and other infrastructure as part of their effort to limit the Afghan government’s ability to reinforce its troops.

“Military commanders on the ground are now starting to do things that are not conducive to peace talks and reconstruction and stability,” Miller said, adding: “Clearly, the Taliban use violence as leverage” against the Afghan government.

Advertisement

Politics

They grew up under U.S. occupation. What happens when the troops leave?

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN -- NOVEMBER 9, 2020: Khurshid Muhammadi, 16, trains for boxing at Berzhad Boxing Gym three times a week in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Monday Nov. 9, 2020. Many young people are adamant to stay and fight, hoping the Taliban -- if they return -- cannot rule a changed Kabul. Many others are determined to leave. OWhat will happen to our achievements?O says Khurshid Muhammadi, a player on the ten-year-old Afghan womenOs national soccer team. OWe may not be able to work and again have to wear head-to-toe burqas the Taliban once forced women to wear in public.O(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Politics

They grew up under U.S. occupation. What happens when the troops leave?

Young Afghans fear losing new freedoms and their lives to the Taliban as U.S. troops prepare to exit.

Miller said he is executing Trump’s order to reduce U.S. forces from 4,500 to 2,500 by Jan. 15, just days before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in. Miller said troop levels are now at about 4,000 and will reach the 2,500 target on time.

Biden has not said publicly whether he will continue the drawdown or how he will proceed with the Doha agreement negotiated by Trump’s peace envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad.

Biden has not laid out a detailed plan for Afghanistan but has made clear that he prefers a small U.S. military footprint and limited goals. He has acknowledged that, as vice president, he dissented from President Obama’s decision in December 2009 to vastly increase troop levels in hope of forcing the Taliban to the peace table.

Advertisement

“I think we should only have troops there to make sure that it’s impossible for... ISIS or Al Qaeda to re-establish a foothold there,” Biden told CBS News in February.

World & Nation
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement