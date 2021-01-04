Iran says it has begun uranium enrichment to 20%, a short step from weapons-grade

Iran said Monday that it has begun enriching uranium up to 20% at an underground nuclear facility — a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90% — amid escalating tensions with the U.S.

The announcement of enrichment at the facility in Fordo, Iran, came as Tehran acknowledged that it had seized a South Korean-flagged oil tanker Hankuk Chemi in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian state television said the vessel had been stopped by Iranian authorities over alleged “oil pollution” in the Persian Gulf and the strait.

Announcement of the uranium enrichment also comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. in the waning days of President Trump’s term in office, which saw the U.S. leader unilaterally withdraw from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers and set off months of escalating incidents between the two countries.

Iranian state television quoted spokesman Ali Rabiei as saying that President Hassan Rouhani had given the order for the move at the Fordo facility.

Iran’s decision to begin enriching to 20% a decade ago nearly brought an Israeli airstrike targeting its nuclear facilities, tensions that only abated with the 2015 atomic deal between Tehran and world powers. A resumption of 20% enrichment could see the brinksmanship return.

Trump withdrew the U.S. unilaterally from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018. Since then, there have been a series of escalating incidents between the two countries.

Iran’s decision comes after its parliament passed a bill, later approved by a constitutional watchdog, aimed at hiking enrichment to pressure Europe into providing sanctions relief. It also serves as pressure ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, who has said he is willing to reenter the nuclear deal.

Iran informed the International Atomic Energy Agency last week that it planned to take the 20%-enrichment step.

Up to now, Iran has enriched uranium up to 4.5%, in violation of the accord’s limit of 3.67%. Experts say Iran now has enough low-enriched uranium stockpiled for at least two nuclear weapons, if it chose to pursue them. Iran long has maintained that its nuclear program is peaceful.

Meanwhile, satellite data from MarineTraffic.com showed the oil tanker Hankuk Chemi off Bandar Abbas, on Iran’s southern coast, Monday afternoon. It had been traveling from Saudi Arabia to Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.

The ship’s listed owner, DM Shipping of Busan, South Korea, could not be immediately reached. Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency said the Revolutionary Guard’s naval forces seized the ship.

The United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations, an information exchange overseen by the British Royal Navy in the region, acknowledged an “interaction” between a merchant vessel and Iranian authorities. As a result, the merchant vessel made an “alteration of course” north into Iran’s territorial waters..

Cmdr. Rebecca Rebarich, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, said authorities there were aware and monitoring the situation.

Ambrey, a British security firm, reported the incident as an apparent seizure. Dryad Global, another maritime security firm, said the ship’s crew comprised 23 sailors from Indonesia and Myanmar.

Iran’s announcement of its stepped-up uranium enrichment coincides with the anniversary of the U.S. drone strike that killed Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad last year. Iran retaliated by launching a ballistic missile strike that injured dozens of U.S. troops in Iraq. Tehran also accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet that night, killing all 176 people on board.

As the anniversary of Soleimani’s assassination approached, the U.S. sent B-52 bombers flying over the region and sent a nuclear-powered submarine into the Persian Gulf.

On Thursday, sailors discovered a limpet mine on a tanker in the Persian Gulf off Iraq near the Iranian border as it prepared to transfer fuel to another tanker owned by a company traded on the New York Stock Exchange. No one has claimed responsibility for the mining, though it comes after a series of similar attacks in 2019 that the U.S. Navy blamed on Iran. Tehran denied being involved.

In November, an Iranian scientist who founded the country’s military nuclear program two decades earlier was killed in an attack Tehran blames on Israel.

Shielded by the mountains, the Fordo nuclear facility is ringed by anti-aircraft guns and other fortifications. It is about the size of a football field, large enough to house 3,000 centrifuges, but small and fortified enough to lead U.S. officials to suspect that it had a military purpose when they exposed the site publicly in 2009.

The 2015 nuclear accord saw Iran agree to limit its enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief. The agreement also called for Fordo to be turned into a research-and-development facility.

Under Iran’s former hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Tehran began enrichment at the 20% level. Israel, which has its own undeclared nuclear weapons program, feared that Tehran was building an atomic bomb.

After the discovery of Fordo, the U.S. worked on so-called “bunker buster” bombs designed to strike such facilities. As Israel threatened at one point to bomb Iranian nuclear sites such as Fordo, U.S. officials reportedly showed them a video of a bunker-buster bomb destroying a mock-up of Fordo in America’s southwestern desert.