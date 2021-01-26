Twitter permanently bans My Pillow CEO for repeating claims of election fraud

Twitter has permanently banned My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell’s account after he continued to perpetuate the false claim that President Trump won the November election.

Twitter decided to ban Lindell, who founded bedding company My Pillow, because of “repeated violations” of its civic integrity policy, a spokesperson said in a statement. The policy was implemented last September and is targeted at fighting disinformation.

It was not immediately clear which posts by Lindell on Twitter triggered the suspension of his account.

Lindell, a vocal Trump supporter, has continued to insist that the presidential election was rigged even after President Biden’s inauguration.

He is also facing potential litigation from Dominion Voting Systems for claiming that their voting machines played a role in alleged election fraud. And notes that Lindell carried into a meeting with Trump, which were caught on camera, suggested that he was advising Trump to declare martial law to overturn the election.

Major retailers such as Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s have said that they would stop carrying My Pillow’s products, Lindell previously said.

Following the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol earlier this month by a mob of Trump supporters, Twitter suspended more than 70,000 accounts linked to the baseless pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy.

Trump, who had urged supporters at a rally before the Capitol riot to rise up in his behalf, also had his Twitter account permanently suspended.