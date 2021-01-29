Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Tashi Wangchuk, an advocate of Tibetan culture, is released from Chinese prison

Tashi Wangchuk is projected on a screen in Dharamsala, India, during a 2018 protest demanding his release.
(Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
BEIJING — 

A Tibetan shopkeeper convicted of inciting separatism based on his comments in a New York Times documentary was released Friday after serving a five-year prison sentence, advocacy groups said.

Tashi Wangchuk’s release was reported by the writers group PEN America and the International Campaign for Tibet. There was no official comment and his lawyer did not answer calls to his cellphone.

Tashi was detained on Jan. 29, 2016, after his comments appeared complaining about the erosion of Tibetan culture and language in the tightly secured region.

Tashi never received a fair trial and was a victim of a “broader campaign of Chinese authorities cracking down on ethnic minority rights,” PEN spokesperson Stephen Fee said in a statement.

Advertisement

He is now expected to remain under police supervision during a five-year period during which his political rights will be suspended.

World & Nation

Nearly 40 nations criticize China’s human rights policies

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2018, file photo, residents line up inside the Artux City Vocational Skills Education Training Service Center which has previously been revealed by leaked documents to be a forced indoctrination camp at the Kunshan Industrial Park in Artux in western China's Xinjiang region. A database obtained by The Associated Press offers the fullest and most personal view yet into how Chinese officials decided who to put into and let out of detention camps, as part of a massive crackdown that has locked away more than a million ethnic minorities, most of them Muslim. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

World & Nation

Nearly 40 nations criticize China’s human rights policies

Nearly 40 mainly Western countries are criticizing China’s treatment of minority groups, especially in Xinjiang and Tibet, and expressing grave concern at the impact of its new national security law on human rights in Hong Kong.

Rights groups had condemned the sentence, saying Tashi, now 37, had committed no crime under either international law or the Chinese Constitution.

Tashi was detained two months after the video and an accompanying article were released. He pleaded not guilty to the charge of incitement to separatism.

Advertisement

The case highlighted the authoritarian government’s extreme sensitivity to issues involving ethnic minorities — especially Tibetans and Uighurs native to the northwestern region of Xinjiang — as well as the risks Chinese citizens run when criticizing government policies to foreign media.

The nine-minute video made by The New York Times in 2015 was presented as the sole evidence against Tashi. It described how Tashi tried to sue local officials for denying Tibetans education in their own language and Buddhist culture. The Times’ website is blocked in China.

World & Nation

China cracks down on Inner Mongolian minority fighting for its mother tongue

Alternate image of schoolchildren walking past patriotism signs at an elementary school in Hohhot.

World & Nation

China cracks down on Inner Mongolian minority fighting for its mother tongue

Teachers and students have refused to comply with a new bilingual education program in Inner Mongolia. The state is cracking down in response.

In the documentary, Tashi, described as a shopkeeper, spoke extensively in China’s main language, Mandarin, about the “pressure and fear” felt by Tibetans and his worry that their culture is being wiped out through the steady erosion of their language.

Advertisement

The Himalayan region is almost entirely off limits to foreign media. As with Xinjiang, rights groups report frequent detentions, economic marginalization, a suffocating security presence and heavy pressure to assimilate culturally and linguistically with China’s Han majority while pledging loyalty to the ruling Communist Party.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement