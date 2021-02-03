Myanmar’s military rulers plan probe of election as some residents protest coup

Myanmar’s new leader said the military government installed after Monday’s coup plans to investigate alleged fraud in last year’s elections and to prioritize dealing with the country’s COVID-19 outbreak and the economy, a state newspaper reported Wednesday.

Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the country’s top leader, announced the moves Tuesday at a first meeting of the new ruling military junta in the capital, the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said.

On Tuesday night, scores of people in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, honked car horns and banged on pots and pans in a protest called by activists against the coup. There were shouts wishing detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi good health and calling for freedom.

Supporters of the military have also staged demonstrations, attracting as many as 3,000 people to a Tuesday rally.

The military had said one of its reasons for ousting Suu Kyi’s elected civilian government was because it failed to properly investigate the military’s allegations of widespread electoral irregularities in November’s elections. Four days before Monday’s military takeover, the state Union Election Commission had declared there were no significant problems with the vote.

The military has said it would rule Myanmar under a state of emergency for a year, and then hold elections whose winner would take over government.

In the November election, Suu Kyi’s party captured 396 out of 476 seats contested in the lower and upper houses of Parliament. The main opposition party, the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party, won only 33 seats.

The military, known as the Tatmadaw, is automatically allocated 25% of the seats in the combined houses under the 2008 Constitution that came into effect under a previous military government.

The state newspaper reported that Min Aung Hlaing told Cabinet members that a new Union Election Commission, with what he described as independent and unbiased personnel, “would examine the voting data to find correct results, and actions would be taken accordingly in the process.” He said voter lists would be checked against family household registrations.

Min Aung Hlaing also said that COVID-19 containment measures taken by Suu Kyi’s government would be continued.

Myanmar has confirmed more than 140,600 coronavirus cases, including some 3,100 deaths. Its healthcare infrastructure is one of the weakest in Asia, according to U.N. surveys.

The general also urged measures to boost the COVID-19-impacted economy, especially the agricultural sector. About 70% of the country’s population live in rural areas.

Suu Kyi and other senior members of her National League for Democracy party remain under detention after being rounded up Monday, as do an unknown number of lower-ranking officials and political activists around the country.

The NLD has called for nonviolent resistance to the military takeover.

The coup presents a test for the international community. President Biden called the military’s actions “a direct assault on the country’s transition to democracy and the rule of law” and threatened new sanctions. The U.N. Security Council held an emergency meeting Tuesday but took no action.

The takeover marked a grim development for Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate who had lived under house arrest for years as she tried to push her country toward democracy. She became its nominal leader after her party won elections in 2015.

Suu Kyi had been a fierce critic of the army during her years in detention. But after her shift from democracy icon to politician, she worked with the generals, who maintained control of key ministries, guaranteed themselves enough seats in parliament to block any constitutional changes and carried out a brutal repression campaign against the Muslim Rohingya minority.