Law-enforcement officials to testify before Senate on what went wrong in Capitol riot

Congress is set to hear from former U.S. Capitol security officials for the first time about the massive law-enforcement failures on Jan. 6, the day a violent mob laid siege to the building and interrupted the presidential electoral count.

Three of the four officials scheduled to testify Tuesday before two Senate committees resigned under pressure immediately after the deadly rampage, including the former head of the Capitol Police.

Much still remains unknown about what happened before and during the assault, and lawmakers are expected to aggressively question the former officials about what went wrong. How much did law-enforcement agencies know about plans for violence that day? How did the agencies share that information? And how could the Capitol Police have been so ill-prepared for an insurrection that was organized online, in plain sight?

The rioters easily smashed through security barriers on the outside of the Capitol, engaged in hand-to-hand combat with police officers and broke through multiple windows and doors, sending lawmakers fleeing from the House and Senate chambers and interrupting the certification of the November presidential election. Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer and a woman who was shot by police as she tried to break through the doors of the House chamber with lawmakers still inside.

Tuesday’s hearing is part of a joint investigation by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and the Senate Rules Committee. Former Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Michael Stenger and former House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving will speak publicly for the first time since their resignations. They will be joined by former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund and Robert Contee, the acting chief of police for the Washington Metropolitan Police Department, who sent additional officers to the scene after the rioting began.

The hearing, the first of many expected examinations of what happened Jan. 6, comes almost seven weeks after the attack and more than a week after the Senate voted to acquit President Trump of inciting it by telling his supporters to “fight like hell” to overturn his election defeat. Thousands of National Guard troops continue to surround the Capitol in a wide perimeter, cutting off streets and sidewalks that are normally full of cars, pedestrians and tourists.

Congress is also considering an independent bipartisan commission to review the missteps, and multiple congressional committees have said they would look at different aspects of the siege. Federal law-enforcement agents have arrested more than 230 people who were accused of being involved in the attack, and President Biden’s nominee for attorney general, Merrick Garland, said at his confirmation hearing Monday that investigating the riots would be a top priority.

Congress needs to know quickly how failed security preparations and delays in the response led to “a mad, angry mob invading this temple of our democracy,” Senate Rules Committee Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said.

Klobuchar said senators would be especially focused on the timing of the deployment of the National Guard, which eventually arrived to help the overwhelmed police; how security agencies shared information ahead of the attack; and if the command structure of the Capitol Police Board, which includes the House and Senate sergeants-at-arms, contributed to the failures. She said there could be legislation to address any inadequacies.

“We are on a fast track here simply because decisions have to be made about the Capitol,” Klobuchar said.

A second hearing, expected to be held in the next few weeks, will examine the response of the Defense Department, the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI.

Although there is broad agreement that security measures were inadequate, officials have blamed each other and disputed each others’ accounts. The day after the riot, Sund said his force “had a robust plan established to address anticipated 1st Amendment activities.” But it soon became clear that, although the Capitol Police had prepared for protests, they were vastly unprepared for a violent insurrection — and many were beaten as they tried in vain to keep rioters from entering the building.

Interim Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman, who has temporarily replaced Sund, apologized last month for the force’s failure to prepare despite warnings that white supremacists and far-right groups would target Congress.

But she also said that Sund had asked the Capitol Police Board, which oversees the department, to declare a state of emergency beforehand and allow him to request National Guard support, but the board declined. The Defense Department has said it asked the Capitol Police if it needed the Guard, but the request was denied.

A third member of the Capitol Police Board denied Pittman’s claim hours after her testimony was released. J. Brett Blanton, who serves as the architect of the Capitol, said that Sund did not ask him for help and that there was “no record of a request for an emergency declaration.”

Lawmakers hope to resolve some of those discrepancies by questioning the witnesses together Tuesday. Klobuchar said she was pleased that they were all appearing voluntarily and hoped that the hearing would have a “constructive” tone.

“It was a horror, what happened — we all know that,” she said. “But if we are going to have solutions and a safer Capitol going forward, we have to identify what went wrong, what the issues were, and the answers we’ll get are part of that solution.”