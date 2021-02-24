Facebook bans accounts and ads linked to Myanmar military

Facebook announced Thursday that it was banning all accounts linked to Myanmar’s military as well as ads from military-controlled companies in the wake of the army’s seizure of power.

The social media giant declared in a statement that it was treating the situation in Myanmar as an “emergency,” saying that the ban was precipitated by events since the military’s Feb. 1 coup, including “deadly violence.” At least three people have been killed amid anti-military protests across the country.

Facebook’s move comes as diplomatic efforts to resolve Myanmar’s political crisis have intensified and protests continued in Yangon and other cities calling on coup leaders to step down and return Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government to power.

Facebook — one of the primary modes of communication in Myanmar — has already banned several military-linked accounts since the coup, including army-controlled Myawaddy TV and state television broadcaster MRTV. The bans are also being applied on Instagram, which Facebook owns.

Advertisement

Facebook and other social media platforms came under enormous criticism in 2017 when rights groups said they failed to act sufficiently to stop hate speech against Myanmar’s Muslim Rohingya minority. The army launched a brutal counterinsurgency operation that year that drove more than 700,000 Rohingya to seek safety in neighboring Bangladesh, where they remain in refugee camps.

Facebook in 2018 banned the accounts of several top Myanmar military leaders, including Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, who led this month’s coup that ousted the elected government of Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party. The general heads the junta that now rules the country.

The junta has tried to block Facebook and other social media platforms, but its efforts have proven ineffective. For more than a week it has also turned off access to the internet nightly from 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi visited Bangkok on Wednesday and held talks with her Thai counterpart and Myanmar’s new foreign minister, who also traveled to Thailand. The meeting was part of Marsudi’s efforts to coordinate a regional response to the crisis triggered by the military takeover in Myanmar.

Indonesia and fellow members of the Assn. of Southeast Asian Nations are seeking to promote some concessions by Myanmar’s military to help prevent more violence. The association, to which Thailand and Myanmar also belong, says that dialogue with Myanmar’s generals is more effective at achieving concessions than more confrontational methods, such as the sanctions often advocated by Western nations.

In a news conference after her return to Indonesia, Marsudi said she expressed her country’s concern about the situation in Myanmar.

Advertisement

“We asked all parties to exercise restraint and not use violence . . . to avoid casualties and bloodshed,” she said, emphasizing the need for dialogue, reconciliation and trust-building.

Marsudi said she had conveyed the same message to a group of elected members of Myanmar’s parliament, who were prevented by the military coup from taking their seats. The lawmakers were from Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy, which won a landslide victory in elections last November that would have given it a second five-year term in office.

After the coup, the group of lawmakers, calling itself the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw, the name of the combined houses of parliament, announced that it was convening the body in an online session and appealed to the U.N. and foreign countries to treat it as Myanmar’s legitimate government.

It has received mounting support from Myanmar’s protest movement but few, if any, foreign endorsements. Indonesia’s acknowledgment that the group has a role to play could open an avenue for negotiations between Myanmar’s ruling junta and its opponents.

Advertisement

Opposition to the coup continues inside Myanmar, with large demonstrations in many cities and towns.

There was a new look to anti-coup demonstrations Thursday, with protesters smearing a traditional yellow paste on their faces, as a proclamation of their national identity.

Outside the Hledan Center in Yangon, where about 1,000 people gathered to keep up pressure on the new regime, protestors smeared the mixture, called thanaka, on their foreheads, cheeks and noses.

Advertisement

Some had slogans written into the designs.

Newsletter News Alerts Get breaking news, investigations, analysis and more signature journalism from the Los Angeles Times in your inbox. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Thanaka is made from pulverized tree bark. It is said to be good for the skin and to protect it from sunburn. It is ubiquitous in Myanmar and is as much a symbol of its culture as the sarong-like longyi skirt or the Shwedagon temple in Yangon.

There was a tense standoff Wednesday in the country’s second-biggest city, Mandalay, where police holding riot shields and cradling rifles blocked the path of about 3,000 teachers and students.

Advertisement

After about two hours, during which demonstrators played protest songs and listened to speeches condemning the coup, the crowd moved away.

On Saturday, police and soldiers fatally shot two people in Mandalay while breaking up a strike by dockworkers.