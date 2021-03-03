Myanmar security forces fatally shoot 6 protesters, reports say

Myanmar security forces shot and killed at least six people Wednesday, according to accounts on social media and local news reports, as authorities extended their lethal crackdown on protests against last month’s coup.

Videos from various locations showed security forces firing slingshots at demonstrators, chasing them down and even brutally beating an ambulance crew.

Demonstrators have regularly flooded the streets of cities across the country since the military seized power Feb. 1 and ousted the elected government of leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Their numbers have remained high even as security forces have repeatedly fired tear gas, rubber bullets and live rounds to disperse the crowds, and arrested protesters en masse.

The intensifying standoff is unfortunately familiar in the country, which has a long history of peaceful resistance to military rule and brutal crackdowns. Last month’s coup reversed years of slow progress toward democracy in the Southeast Asian nation after five decades of military rule.

Advertisement

According to the U.N. Human Rights Office, security forces killed at least 18 protesters Sunday. On Wednesday, there were reports of six more deaths, including that of a 14-year-old boy, in three different cities.

The escalation of violence has led to increased diplomatic efforts to resolve Myanmar’s political crisis, but there appear to be few viable options.

The United Nations Security Council is expected to hold a closed meeting on the situation Friday, council diplomats said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized the give the information before the official announcement. Britain requested the meeting, they said.

Advertisement

Still, any kind of coordinated action at the U.N. will be difficult since two permanent members of the Security Council, China and Russia, would almost certainly veto it. Some countries, including the U.S., have imposed or are considering imposing their own sanctions.

The Assn. of Southeast Asian Nations, of which Myanmar is a member, held a teleconference meeting of foreign ministers Tuesday to discuss the crisis. But the group of 10 nations has a tradition of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, and a statement by the chair after the meeting merely called for an end to violence and for talks on how to reach a peaceful settlement.

Details of the crackdown and casualties Wednesday were difficult to confirm independently, especially those occurring outside the bigger cities. But the accounts of most assaults have been consistent in social media and local news outlets, and usually have videos and photos supporting them. It is also likely that many attacks in remote areas go unreported.

Advertisement

In Mandalay, the country’s second-biggest city, two people were reportedly shot dead. Photos posted on social media showed a young woman peacefully taking part in the protest, and later apparently lifeless with a head wound. Accounts on social media said a man was also killed.

Riot police in the city, backed by soldiers, broke up a rally and chased about 1,000 teachers and students from a street with tear gas as gunshots were heard.

Video from the Associated Press showed a squad of police firing slingshots in the apparent direction of demonstrators as they dispersed.

In the central city of Monywa, which huge crowds have turned out, three people were shot Wednesday, including one in the head, said the Democratic Voice of Burma, an independent television and online news service. Reports on social media said two died.

Advertisement

Newsletter Breaking News Get breaking news, investigations, analysis and more signature journalism from the Los Angeles Times in your inbox. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

In Myingyan, in the same central region, multiple social media posts reported the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy. Photos of what posters said was his body showed his head and chest soaked with blood as he was carried by fellow protesters. A second shooting death was reported later on social media.

Live fire also was reported to have caused injuries in Magwe, in central Myanmar; in the town of Hpakant, in the northern state of Kachin; and in Pyinoolwin, a town in central Myanmar better known to many by its British colonial name, Maymyo.

The usual daily protests in Yangon, the country’s largest city, were met with tear gas and rubber bullets, but no confirmed accounts of deaths there emerged Wednesday.

Advertisement

However, a widely circulated video taken from a security camera showed police in Yangon brutally beating members of an ambulance crew, apparently after they were arrested.

Police kicked the three crew members and thrashed them with rifle butts. At one point, about half a dozen men pummel the crew at the same time.

The security forces are believed to single out medical workers for arrest and mistreatment because members of the medical profession launched the country’s civil disobedience movement to resist the ruling junta.