Britain’s Prince Philip, hospitalized for weeks, has heart procedure

Britain’s Prince Philip has had a successful heart procedure at a London hospital, Buckingham Palace said Thursday.

The palace said the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, “underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital.”

“His royal highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days,’' the palace said in a statement.

Philip has been hospitalized since Feb. 16, when he was admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London for treatment of an infection. He was transferred Monday to a specialized cardiac-care hospital, St. Bartholomew’s.

His illness is not believed to be related to the coronavirus. Both Philip and the monarch received COVID-19 vaccinations in January and chose to publicize the matter to encourage others to follow suit.

He has had heart issues in the past. In 2011, he was rushed to a hospital by helicopter after suffering chest pains and was treated for a blocked coronary artery.

Philip retired from royal duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public. Before his hospitalization, he had been isolating at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.

The longest-serving royal consort in British history, Philip married then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.