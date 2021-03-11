Prince William defends royal family against Meghan and Harry’s racism claims

Prince William defended Britain’s monarchy Thursday against accusations of bigotry made by his brother and sister-in-law, Prince Harry and the former actress Meghan Markle, insisting that the royal family is not racist.

In comments made during a visit to an east London school, William became the first royal to directly address the explosive interview that Harry and Meghan gave to Oprah Winfrey.

“We’re very much not a racist family,” he said as his wife, Kate, walked by his side.

The interview was broadcast Sunday in the U.S. and Monday in the U.K. Meghan, who is biracial, said she was so isolated and miserable as a working member of the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts.

Advertisement

She also said Harry had told her there were “concerns and conversations” by a royal family member about the color of their baby’s skin when she was pregnant with their son, Archie.

Buckingham Palace sought to respond to Harry and Meghan’s allegations of racism and mistreatment in a 61-word statement earlier this week, but it failed to quell the controversy.

William, second in line to the throne after his father, Prince Charles, said he hadn’t yet spoken to Harry in the aftermath of the interview, “but I will do.”

Advertisement

Harry and Meghan’s comments have rocked the royal family — and touched off conversations around the world about racism, mental health and even the relationship between Britain and its former colonies. Those tensions have only built as the public waited to see how the royal family would respond.

Prince William and Kate, who are also known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, toured School21 in Stratford, in East London, as children returned to classes. The visit was also meant to mark the rollout in secondary schools of a mental health project that Kate launched in primary schools in 2018.