Netanyahu appears short of majority again after new Israeli election

Uncertainty hovered over the outcome of Israel’s parliamentary election Wednesday, with both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and political rivals determined to depose him apparently lacking a clear path to a governing coalition.

Deadlock in the 120-seat parliament was a real possibility a day after the election, in a country polarized by Netanyahu’s longtime leadership. Tuesday’s election was the country’s fourth in two years.

With about 90% of the vote counted by Wednesday morning, Netanyahu’s Likud party and its ultra-Orthodox and far-right allies fell short of a 61-seat majority in the Knesset — and that’s even if the Yamina party of Netanyahu ally-turned-critic Naftali Bennett were to join a Netanyahu-led government. Bennett has refused to endorse either the pro- or anti-Netanyahu side.

At the same time, a small Arab party emerged as a potential kingmaker Wednesday morning after the latest count indicated that it would cross the threshold to get into parliament. Like Bennett, the head of the Ra’am party, Mansour Abbas, has not ruled out joining either camp.

“We’re not in anyone’s pocket,” he told an Israeli radio station.

“We’re willing to have contact with both of the sides with anyone who is trying to form a government and sees himself as a future prime minister,” Abbas added, anticipating the protracted negotiations ahead. “If there’s an offer, we will sit, we will talk.”

With key players on both sides ruling out an alliance with Abbas, a fifth election also remained a possibility if neither camp can put together a majority coalition. In that case, Netanyahu would remain a caretaker prime minister while facing a corruption trial and possible confrontation with President Biden over Iran.

The final tally of the votes cast at regular polling stations was nearly complete Wednesday, Israeli media said. But much could still change because about 450,000 absentee ballots are still being counted.

The initial results showed the country as deeply divided as ever, with an array of small sectarian parties dominating the Knesset.

After three previous inconclusive elections, Netanyahu had been hoping for a decisive victory that would allow him to form a government with his traditional ultra-Orthodox and hard-line nationalist allies and seek immunity from corruption charges.

In an address to supporters early Wednesday, a subdued Netanyahu boasted of a “great achievement” but stopped short of declaring victory. Instead, he appeared to reach out to his opponents and called for formation of a “stable government” that would avoid another election.

“We must not under any circumstances drag the state of Israel to new elections, to a fifth election,” he said. “We must form a stable government now.”

Bennett could play an outsized role. He shares Netanyahu’s hard-line nationalist ideology and would seem to be more likely to join forces with the prime minister. But Bennett has not ruled out linking up with Netanyahu’s opponents.

During the campaign, Netanyahu emphasized Israel’s highly successful COVID-19 vaccination drive. He moved aggressively to secure enough vaccines for Israel’s 9.3 million people, and in three months the country has inoculated about 80% of its adult population. That enabled the government to open restaurants, stores and the airport just in time for election day Tuesday.

He also tried to portray himself as a global statesman, pointing to the four diplomatic accords he reached with Arab countries last year. Those agreements were brokered by his close ally, then-President Trump.

Netanyahu’s opponents say the prime minister bungled many other aspects of the fight against the pandemic, particularly by allowing his ultra-Orthodox allies to ignore lockdown rules and fuel a high infection rate for much of the year.

More than 6,000 Israelis have died from COVID-19, and the economy continues to struggle with double-digit unemployment.

They also point to Netanyahu’s corruption trial, saying that someone who is under indictment for serious crimes is not fit to lead the country. Netanyahu has been charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in a series of scandals that he dismisses as a witch hunt by a hostile media and legal system.