Biden to move up COVID vaccine eligibility deadline for all adults to April 19
President Biden is set to announce Tuesday that he is shaving about two weeks off his May 1 deadline for states to make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
Biden was set to make the announcement at the White House later Tuesday following a visit to a vaccination site in Virginia, a White House official said.
With states gradually expanding eligibility beyond such priority groups as older people and essential workers, the president plans to announce that every adult in the U.S. will be eligible by April 19 to be vaccinated, the official said.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Biden’s plans before the formal announcement.
California is on the precipice of administering 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in its most disadvantaged areas.
The new deadline of April 19 is about two weeks earlier than Biden’s original May 1 deadline.
The president had announced just last week that 90% of adults would be eligible for one of three approved vaccines by April 19, in addition to having a vaccination site within five miles of their home.
CNN was first to report on Biden’s planned announcement.
