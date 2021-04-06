Despite corruption trial, Netanyahu given first shot at forming new government

Israel’s president Tuesday handed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the difficult task of trying to form a government from the country’s splintered parliament, giving the embattled leader a chance to prolong his lengthy term in office while on trial for corruption charges.

In his announcement, President Reuven Rivlin acknowledged that no party leader had the necessary support to form a majority coalition in the 120-seat Knesset. He also noted that many believe Netanyahu is unfit to serve in light of his legal problems.

Nonetheless, he said that there was nothing in the law preventing Netanyahu from serving as prime minister and that, after consulting with the 13 parties in the newly elected parliament, he believed Netanyahu had the best chance of any candidate of forming a new government.

“No candidate has a realistic chance of forming a government that will have the confidence of the Knesset,” Rivlin said. But, he said, Netanyahu has a “slightly higher chance” of being able to.

“I have decided to entrust him with the task,” Rivlin said from Jerusalem. Netanyahu now has up to six weeks to try to cobble together a coalition while at the same time dealing with court proceedings against him.

The decision nudged forward the twin dramas over the country’s future and Netanyahu’s fate, giving Israel’s longest-serving premier a fresh chance to try to keep his career alive.

A court ruling in his corruption trial could be months or even years away. The proceedings are expected to take place up to three days a week, an embarrassing and time-consuming distraction that will shadow Netanyahu’s appeals to his rivals.

Early reactions from one of those rivals highlighted the difficult road ahead.

Yair Lapid, leader of the party that won the second-highest number of seats, acknowledged that the law left Rivlin “no choice,” but in the same tweet denounced the development as “a shameful disgrace that tarnishes Israel.”

Netanyahu holds the most support — 52 seats — in Israel’s splintered Knesset. But that is still short of a 61-seat majority. He is likely to try to lure a number of opponents, including a number of former close aides who have vowed never to serve under him again, with generous offers of powerful government ministries or legislative committees.

Parties representing 45 Knesset members supported Lapid to try to form a government, while the Yamina party, with seven seats, nominated its own leader, Naftali Bennett. Three parties holding a total of 16 seats made no recommendation.

If the warring political factions agree on anything, it’s that Israel should not endure an unprecedented fifth election in roughly two years.

Rivlin’s decision merges questions of Netanyahu’s legal and political future in what’s perhaps the starkest political challenge of the prime minister’s career.

In court, he faces fraud, breach of trust and bribery charges in three separate cases. Proceedings resumed Tuesday, though the premier was not expected to appear in court.

A key witness Monday cast Netanyahu as an image-obsessed leader who forced a prominent news site to help his family and smear his opponents.

Netanyahu denies all charges and says prosecutors are trying to undermine democracy and oust him from office.

“This is what a coup attempt looks like,” he said in a nationally televised address Monday.

The inconclusive March 23 election had revolved around whether Netanyahu was fit to continue serving as prime minister. With no party winning a governing majority of 61 seats in the Knesset, it fell on Rivlin to determine who has the best chance of cobbling together a coalition.

To put together a new government, he will have to negotiate with smaller parties that could play kingmaker, including one led by an ally-turned-rival and a new Arab Islamist grouping whose stronger-than-expected showing in the election has startled Jewish Israelis.