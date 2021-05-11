Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

At least 7 students, 1 teacher dead in Russia school shooting

Ambulances and police cars outside school
Ambulances and police cars outside a school in Kazan, Russia, after a shooting Tuesday.
(Roman Kruchinin / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
MOSCOW —

A gunman attacked a school Tuesday morning in the Russian city of Kazan, killing eight people — seven students and a teacher — and leaving 21 other people hospitalized with wounds, Russian officials said.

Rustam Minnikhanov, governor of the Tatarstan republic where Kazan is the capital, said Tuesday that four boys and three girls, all eighth-graders, died in the shooting. Minnikhanov’s office later added that a teacher was also killed.

Minnikhanov said a 19-year-old “terrorist” had been arrested. “A firearm is registered in his name. Other accomplices haven’t been established. An investigation is underway,” Minnikhanov said after visiting the school, adding that security had been restored to the campus.

According to Tatarstan health officials, 21 people were hospitalized with wounds after the attack, including 18 children, six of them in intensive care.

Advertisement

World & Nation

Colorado birthday party shooting that killed 7 leaves neighbors ‘all in shock’

Freddy Marquez kisses the head of his wife, Nubia Marquez, near the scene where her mother and other family members were killed in a mass shooting early Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The suspected shooter was the boyfriend of a female victim at the party attended by friends, family and children. He walked inside and opened fire before shooting himself, police said. Children at the attack weren’t hurt and were placed with relatives. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP)

World & Nation

Colorado birthday party shooting that killed 7 leaves neighbors ‘all in shock’

Residents of a tight-knit trailer park in Colorado tried to make sense of a birthday party shooting that killed seven people, including the gunman.

Russia’s state RIA Novosti news agency reported earlier that 11 people had been killed in the Kazan school shooting. There was no way to immediately reconcile the differing death tolls.

Authorities said additional security measures were put into place in all schools in Kazan, a city 430 miles east of Moscow.

Footage of the school building Tuesday showed dozens of ambulances lined up in front of the entrance.

While school shootings are relatively rare in Russia, there have been several violent attacks on schools in recent years, mostly carried out by students.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement