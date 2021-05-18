Spain, Morocco square off after 6,000 migrants swim, paddle over to Spanish soil

Spain faced a humanitarian and diplomatic crisis Tuesday after thousands of Moroccans took advantage of relaxed border controls in their nation to swim or paddle in inflatable boats onto Spanish soil.

By Tuesday morning, around 6,000 people had crossed the border into the city of Ceuta since the first arrivals began early Monday, the Spanish government said, including 1,500 thought to be teenagers. The city of 85,000 people lies in North Africa on the Mediterranean Sea but belongs to Spain, and is separated from Morocco by a double 32-foot fence.

The sudden arrival of so many migrants has deepened the diplomatic row between Rabat and Madrid in the wake of the latter’s decision to allow the chief of an anti-Morocco militant group to enter Spain for medical treatment. The militant group, Polisario Front, has been fighting for independence for Western Sahara, a sprawling territory on Africa’s west coast that was annexed by Morocco in 1975.

Migrants drenched in seawater still kept reaching Ceuta on Tuesday, albeit in smaller numbers than the day before because of heightened vigilance on the Spanish side of the border, where additional police and military were deployed.

“It’s such a strong invasion that we are not able to calculate the number of people that have entered,” said Juan Jesús Vivas, the president of Ceuta, an autonomous city of barely eight square miles.

“The army is on the border in a deterrent role, but there are great quantities of people on the Moroccan side waiting to enter,” Vivas told Cadena SER radio.

Vivas, a conservative, said the residents of Ceuta were in a state of “anguish, concern and fear.” He linked the sudden increase of migrants to Rabat’s shift on border control after Spain gave compassionate assistance to Brahim Ghali, the head of the Polisario Front. However, the Spanish government itself has officially rejected the idea that Morocco is punishing Spain for a humanitarian move.

Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande Marlaska said Tuesday that authorities had processed the return of 1,600 migrants by Tuesday morning and that the rest would follow soon, because Morocco and Spain signed an agreement three decades ago to return all those who swim into the territory.

Many African migrants regard Ceuta and nearby Melilla, also a Spanish territory, as a gateway to Europe. Last year, 2,228 chose to cross into the two enclaves by sea or by land, often risking injury or death. The figure peaked at 7,899 in 2019, according to Spain’s Interior Ministry.

On Tuesday, another 80 Africans also crossed into Melilla, about 220 miles east of Ceuta, on the North African coast, by jumping over the enclave’s double fence.